Bollywood evening in Hangla | Daily FT





By Divya Thotawatte Creating a unique party destination for islanders who love Hindi cinema and music, Hangla – The Ocean Lounge recently hosted its first Bollywood party – a glamorous, vibrant and loud evening which enjoyed considerable success. The event was named “Tamasha,” after the Bollywood romantic comedy of the same name, inviting guests to wear dashing and flamboyant outfits to match the aesthetic of the night. Giving Bollywood lovers the party of their dreams, 'Tamasha' not only achieved its aesthetic and culture through the music, but also through great attention to detail in the decor, performances and even through the servers who wore turbans to complete the theme. “Tamasha” was organized by Risheek Banerjee, Manager of Hangla – The Ocean Lounge, who said, “I realized that Sri Lankans love Bollywood music. Whenever a Bollywood song is played, they really enjoy it and dance to it. So I said to myself: “Sri Lankans love Bollywood music, so why not have a Bollywood party?” » That's how the whole idea was born. More importantly, I also wanted to show the meaning of elite partying and how safe and secure the clubs/parties are in Hangla. To allow parents and loved ones not to stress, as Hangla makes everyone feel safe and is not dingy, dark and dingy like the typical club atmosphere. Achieving the scintillating aesthetic of Hindi cinema was difficult but passionate work, he said. From the brightly colored theme to the dome lights and fairy lights on the pillars that lit up Hangla's elegant ocean-inspired space, to dance performances, a specially scheduled DJ and even a fake Shahrukh Khan for entertain the guests, careful thought was given. used to create the perfect Bollywood evening. To enhance the experience of Bollywood movie lovers, posters of popular Bollywood films, from 'PK' and 'Pathaan' to 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gam', have been pasted on the glass panels of the restaurant. “Hangla itself is quite a pretty place. But when you say the word 'Bollywood', people associate it with glitz and glamour. It's an automatic thing in their heads. You know, they think of red carpets, glamorous dresses, and they think of beautiful actors and actresses. Bollywood is a very glamorous subject and we wanted to somehow project and introduce that feeling. In addition to the decorations, I made sure all my servers and bartenders wore a pagdi (turban). The ambiance was perfectly suited to a Bollywood evening. It was breathtaking to see people enjoying and partying like never before. “Tamasha” was Hangla’s first event, entirely organized by the team itself. It was a loud evening, full of color, music, good food and lots of dancing. Guests partied indoors while others mingled, wined and dined in flashy clothing in Hangla's neon-lit outdoor space. As expected, the food and drinks were exceptionally prepared and the waiters were very busy serving a crowd parched from all the Bollywood dancing. “The success of Tamasha portends a potential revolution in the Sri Lankan party scene, highlighting the demand and appreciation for immersion in Bollywood culture in local clubs. The Banerjees plan to explore further and cater more to this demand in the future. – Pix by Waruna Wanniarachchi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.lk/lifestyle/Bollywood-night-at-Hangla/8-761885 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos