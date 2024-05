Tom Selleck reflects on his 'accidental' acting career

25:58Tom Selleck: His Accidental Acting Career, Magnum, PI, and His New Memoir Tom Selleck rose to fame in the '80s with starring roles in some of the decade's biggest hits, like the crime drama series. Magnum, P.I. and the comedy-drama film Three men and a babywhich was the biggest box office success of 1987. But in his new memoir, we never know, Selleck looks back on his path to stardom and reveals that acting was never his ambition. “we never know It’s actually the story of an accidental career,” he says. Q by Tom Power in an interview . Selleck's career began by chance in the 1960s, when someone saw him as a contestant on the show The dating game. From there, he joined the Fox New Talent Program, a remnant of the old Hollywood studio system. “It wasn't like I was magic The dating game or whatever,” he says. “Just someone saw me and a casting director said, 'You might want to go to Fox.' They had a real school of talents. You didn't have a lot of money, but you had a weekly salary and they took acting, singing and dancing lessons. But the fact is, if I hadn't grown up in Los Angeles, none of this would have happened. So a lot of things were coincidental. » As a high school student, Selleck says he was unmotivated, had poor work habits and was still on academic probation, but excelled in sports. “I had great work habits in sports,” he tells Power. “And I developed the same kind of work habits in theater and in acting classes. After Fox fired me and everyone else in the program, I knew I had to study and I also knew that you had to fail a lot, just like in sports.” Throughout the '70s, before getting his big break, Selleck directed numerous commercials while auditioning for other roles. Although he never dreamed of becoming an actor growing up, once he started, he put everything he had into it. “Becoming a good actor became my dream,” he says. “I had my heart set on being a good actor. I don't think I had the vision of being a star, although I never thought of the profession that way.” Looking back, Selleck views his early career struggles as a blessing in disguise. “I made six unsold pilots before having Magnum“, he said. “It was frustrating to find work, it was frustrating to go to interviews, but I have to say, when Magnum arrived on the air, I was 35 years old, I was educated and trained and very few people are presented to the public as I had the chance to do on Magnum“. The full interview with Tom Selleckis available on our podcast, Q with Tom Power . Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Interview with Tom Selleckproduced by Ben Edwards.

