Challengers have become a modern cultural phenomenon. The film stars Zendaya, Josh OConnor and Mike Faist as young adult tennis players who find themselves caught in a messy and controversial love triangle. While their tennis careers as young adults caused the trio to diverge early in life, a Challenger tennis tournament brings them together years later, threatening disorder between the three athletes. Viewings of the film are not sponsored by the USG Movies Committee; nevertheless, it gained popularity among Princeton students.

The film more than lives up to its high expectations. Director Luca Guadagnino has become one of the most interesting directors of his generation due to his ability to create innovative, character-driven stories. He knows how to encourage his actors to deliver powerful performances, and uses cinematography and music to create unique atmospheres. These skills are best displayed in Guadagnino's 2017 film, Call Me By Your Name, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. Similar to Challengers, this film sets a complex love story against the backdrop of a difficult world, namely the cultural uniformity of 1980s Italy. He brings his talent for examining such complexities to Challengers.

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist all deliver impassioned performances as three driven young athletes whose lives are frustratingly intertwined. Zendaya's character, Tashi, is endlessly competitive and driven, but also complicated, sometimes manipulating her love interests. OConnor and Faist play Art and Patrick respectively. Both characters are constantly attracted to Tashi, vying for her favor throughout their individual lives. Each member of the love triangle portrays their role with such realism and subtlety that they truly represent professional athletes falling in love. Their acting skill is key to the film's tense yet romantic atmosphere.

Another of Challengers' strong points is its editing; the film uses this to masterful effect, keeping the narrative intriguing and surprising throughout its two-hour-plus running time. Guadagnino weaves the lives of his characters, old and young, using a non-linear narrative that constantly returns to a challenger tennis match set in the present day. Details and developments are revealed in such a way that the viewer can see the modern actions of each character in a whole new light.

The cinematography and music curated by Guadagnino also give the film an aesthetic edge that constantly fuels its suspense. A low-ranked tennis match has never been more important; the camera follows players from all angles as they serve, hit forehands and backhands, and drain aces. At one point, the viewer watches the match from the perspective of the tennis ball, which flies violently back and forth. These scenes are also enhanced by a techno-inspired score. The score is the thrilling heartbeat of the film, making the tennis match endlessly entertaining. I was really on the edge of my seat at the conclusion.

Yet the film's storyline can sometimes mute the nuances of their performances. The three protagonists are challenged to play out two different stages of their characters' lives: one stage during their young adult years and the other almost a decade later. At times, the script tries too hard to make the characters appear older during their coming-of-age scenes, perhaps due to the actors' widely known status as Gen Z icons. Zendaya, in particular, receives an excessive amount of swear words and explosions in his mature adult scenes, which sometimes makes his line awkward. Fortunately, the protagonists' acting abilities are strong enough to overcome these flaws.

What really stops Challengers from being an absolute ace is the management of its message. The film wants to explore athletes and their sports as an intimate relationship, where one person and their passion blossom into a symbiotic romance. However, the conclusion sacrifices logical character development in pursuit of this message, leaving the character's fate unjustified. The film also seems to want to make a statement about race and class, but ultimately fails to do so. Tashi comes from a lower socioeconomic status than Art and Patrick and later finds herself drawn into men's careers at the sacrifice of her own. Despite this interesting power dynamic, the film is afraid to talk about it beyond a few throwaway lines.

Regardless, Challengers largely succeeds in its exploration of seduction and desire, both on and off the tennis court. The film offers a truly unique take on tennis, making it an interesting watch, even if its storyline and message ultimately hold it back from reaching its full potential as an ace performer.

