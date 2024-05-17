Desi Lydic Tells Trump How 'Everyone' Around Him Really Feels

As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country hangs in the balance. At HuffPost, we believe a free press is essential to producing well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for all, even if other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns of this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis, and timely takes you won't find anywhere else. Reporting in today's political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support. Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for everyone. Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.

The 2024 elections are heating up, and women's rights, health care, voting rights, and the very future of democracy are all at stake. Donald Trump will face Joe Biden in the most consequential vote of our time. And HuffPost will be there, covering every twist and turn. America's future is at stake. Would you consider helping to support our journalism and keep it free for all during this critical season? HuffPost believes that information should be available to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay for it. We rely on readers like you to help fund our work. Any contribution you can make, even as little as $2, goes directly to supporting the impactful journalism we will continue to produce this year. Thank you for being part of our history. Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.

It's official: Donald Trump will face Joe Biden this fall in the presidential election. As we face the most important presidential election of our time, HuffPost is committed to providing you with up-to-date, accurate information about the 2024 presidential election. While other media outlets have retreated behind paywalls , you can be sure that our news will remain free. But we can't do it without your help. Reader funding is one of the main ways we support our editorial staff. Would you consider making a donation to help fund our news during this critical time? Your contributions are essential to supporting a free press. Contribute as little as $2 to keep our journalism free and accessible to all. Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.

As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country hangs in the balance. At HuffPost, we believe a free press is essential to producing well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for all, even if other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls. Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns of this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis, and timely takes you won't find anywhere else. Reporting in today's political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support. Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for everyone. Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.

Dear HuffPost reader Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We're sincerely grateful to readers like you who help us ensure our journalism remains free for all. The stakes are high this year and our coverage for 2024 could benefit from continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?