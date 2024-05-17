Boney Kapoor says he apologized, his children cried after he spoke badly about his family in the media: I made a mistake | Bollywood News





Boney Kapoor is sometimes a little too candid when giving interviews and in a recent chat, the producer said that his family members, mainly his children, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, are sometimes very angry with him. In fact, he shared that it gets pretty overwhelming in the Kapoor household sometimes, as his kids get mad at him for speaking to the media about things that maybe shouldn't be said. Boney, in a chat with ABP Live, was asked if he had ever spoken poorly to the press about his family members and if there were any consequences within the family after an incident like this. Boney admitted: “It happened several times. Every time I sit down for an interview I tell them you're just asking about me and not my family. Because sometimes I lose my temper and say a lot of things. And they (my children) say why do you have to talk so much? Boney said that his children believed that the public should find out certain things about them as actors and that Boney should not share such things in interviews. “That’s when I say I’m sorry, I made a mistake,” he said. When asked if this had happened recently, Boney replied that since he had not given any interviews in the last month, the situation had not arisen. ALSO READ | Aaradhya Bachchan assists her injured mom Aishwarya Rai as she heads to the Cannes red carpet with a cast on her arm. Watch He shared that at one point the situation was such that his children were angry with him and it ended in them crying. “They scolded me, got angry with me. After getting upset, the kids cried, I cried, I apologized, they said dad didn't apologize. He reached this height,” he shared. During the recent promotions of Maidaan, Boney had opened up about his argument with his brother Anil Kapoor over the making of No Entry 2. He said that his brother was angry with him for not casting him in the sequel, but when asked about the comment later, Boney said it was disproportionate. In the same conversation with ABP Live, Boney was asked if he was known by the names of his family members. He said: “I have always reveled in this glory out of hand. I was first known as Anil Kapoor's brother and then as Sridevi's husband. Now I am known as Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi's father and Sanjay's brother. I enjoy it. I appreciate that. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

