Entertainment
“The vault of memory” will be celebrated by artists and poets
PORT TOWNSEND — Memory's Vault, the public artwork located in the woods of Fort Worden State Park, acts as an ongoing conversation: between past and present, poetry and concrete, war and peace.
“I had the idea of turning swords into plowshares, without hitting people in the head,” said artist Richard Turner, creator of Memory's Vault, which is located near the batteries and bunkers of the strong.
A century ago, it was a military base that was part of the Fire Triangle – Forts Worden, Casey and Flagler – built to defend Puget Sound against foreign attacks.
Built 26 years ago with funding from the State Arts and Parks Commission in 1988, Memory's Vault provides a peaceful space. Turner designed it in the form of a garden; its seven 10-foot-tall pillars bear poems by the late Copper Canyon Press co-founder Sam Hamill. Tall trees shade the area, and the Pacific Ocean extends just beyond the cliff top.
Turner, now 80, lives in Orange, California. This weekend he will return to Port Townsend after many years away. He will make two appearances in honor of “Memory's Vault: The Poetic Heart of Fort Worden,” a new book of photos, poems and essays from Chimacum's Empty Bowl Press.
Along with a reading from several local poets, Turner will give a talk at the Friends Meetinghouse, 1841 Sheridan St., Port Townsend, at 7 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday at 2:45 p.m., a short reception and program will be held at Building 305 on Fort Worden before a ride to the Turner work site.
The new paperback “Memory's Vault” is available from Imprint Books and Wintertexts Books inside Aldrich's Market in Port Townsend, and from the publisher at empty bowl.org.
In the book, editor Bob Francis describes Memory's Vault as a hidden place “to listen, to read, to be inspired.” Turner then offers his artist statement, accompanied by five poems by Hamill and short pieces by 14 other writers who know the place well.
Volunteer keepers of Memory's Vault, Zan and Claude Manning, write about their connection; so do former state poet laureates Claudia Castro Luna and Rena Priest, local writers Gary Copeland Lilley and Alice Derry, journalist Ann Katzenbach, Seattle civic poet Shin Yu Pai and Port poet laureate Townsend Conner Bouchard-Roberts.
Forest bathing guide Ellen Falconer writes about her feelings for the place. Author Natalie Goldberg, known for “Writing Down the Bones” and other books, came to the fort for a writer's residency in 2017, and she also contributed an article. It is called “Three Hundred Kinds of Rain”; Goldberg writes that she loves the dark sky, the rustling of raindrops on her roof, the mist and the moss.
“There’s something else to this public art space as well,” she adds of Memory’s Vault.
“Something mysterious that pecked at my imagination, that I could never really grasp or fully understand. This is truly the wonder of public art and why it is so important in our society.
Priest, a member of the Lhaq'temish (Lummi) Nation, writes about the time long before the military arrived, when his ancestors cared for the land.
“It was once a garden/He fed us and loved us, and we loved him.” We still do –
Or at least the memory.
While Hamill's poetry expresses the feeling of being a stranger longing for home, Priest writes that “This beaten earth is our only home…Earth is always the most magnificent gift.” »
Turner calls Priest's response a refreshing counterpoint. His own work, he adds, is a questioning of the war apparatus that surrounds him.
“I’m a child of the ’60s and an anti-war activist in college,” Turner said.
The idea of contradicting the architecture of the bunker with a garden, a sanctuary, the artist said, is at the heart of Memory's Vault.
________
Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer who lives in Port Townsend.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/memorys-vault-to-be-celebrated-by-artist-poets/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- “The vault of memory” will be celebrated by artists and poets
- Canada beats Norway at world hockey; The US shuts France out
- Men's Style Lessons to Learn from Australian Fashion Week 2024
- This week’s coolest retail technology initiatives — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Lyme disease prevention event in Harrisburg
- Istanbul moves ahead with $10 billion gas network IPO plan
- Tennis Vols fall to Texas in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament
- Friendship School students gain technology experience
- The perfect ocean predator comes with its own headlights. #Squids #Briefs #BBCAnews
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Boney Kapoor says he apologized, his children cried after he spoke badly about his family in the media: I made a mistake | Bollywood News
- EA Sports College Football 25 video game has a release date and price