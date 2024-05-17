“The vault of memory” will be celebrated by artists and poets

PORT TOWNSEND — Memory's Vault, the public artwork located in the woods of Fort Worden State Park, acts as an ongoing conversation: between past and present, poetry and concrete, war and peace.

“I had the idea of ​​turning swords into plowshares, without hitting people in the head,” said artist Richard Turner, creator of Memory's Vault, which is located near the batteries and bunkers of the strong.

A century ago, it was a military base that was part of the Fire Triangle – Forts Worden, Casey and Flagler – built to defend Puget Sound against foreign attacks.

Built 26 years ago with funding from the State Arts and Parks Commission in 1988, Memory's Vault provides a peaceful space. Turner designed it in the form of a garden; its seven 10-foot-tall pillars bear poems by the late Copper Canyon Press co-founder Sam Hamill. Tall trees shade the area, and the Pacific Ocean extends just beyond the cliff top.

Turner, now 80, lives in Orange, California. This weekend he will return to Port Townsend after many years away. He will make two appearances in honor of “Memory's Vault: The Poetic Heart of Fort Worden,” a new book of photos, poems and essays from Chimacum's Empty Bowl Press.

Along with a reading from several local poets, Turner will give a talk at the Friends Meetinghouse, 1841 Sheridan St., Port Townsend, at 7 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday at 2:45 p.m., a short reception and program will be held at Building 305 on Fort Worden before a ride to the Turner work site.

The new paperback “Memory's Vault” is available from Imprint Books and Wintertexts Books inside Aldrich's Market in Port Townsend, and from the publisher at empty bowl.org.

In the book, editor Bob Francis describes Memory's Vault as a hidden place “to listen, to read, to be inspired.” Turner then offers his artist statement, accompanied by five poems by Hamill and short pieces by 14 other writers who know the place well.

Volunteer keepers of Memory's Vault, Zan and Claude Manning, write about their connection; so do former state poet laureates Claudia Castro Luna and Rena Priest, local writers Gary Copeland Lilley and Alice Derry, journalist Ann Katzenbach, Seattle civic poet Shin Yu Pai and Port poet laureate Townsend Conner Bouchard-Roberts.

Forest bathing guide Ellen Falconer writes about her feelings for the place. Author Natalie Goldberg, known for “Writing Down the Bones” and other books, came to the fort for a writer's residency in 2017, and she also contributed an article. It is called “Three Hundred Kinds of Rain”; Goldberg writes that she loves the dark sky, the rustling of raindrops on her roof, the mist and the moss.

“There’s something else to this public art space as well,” she adds of Memory’s Vault.

“Something mysterious that pecked at my imagination, that I could never really grasp or fully understand. This is truly the wonder of public art and why it is so important in our society.

Priest, a member of the Lhaq'temish (Lummi) Nation, writes about the time long before the military arrived, when his ancestors cared for the land.

“It was once a garden/He fed us and loved us, and we loved him.” We still do –

Or at least the memory.

While Hamill's poetry expresses the feeling of being a stranger longing for home, Priest writes that “This beaten earth is our only home…Earth is always the most magnificent gift.” »

Turner calls Priest's response a refreshing counterpoint. His own work, he adds, is a questioning of the war apparatus that surrounds him.

“I’m a child of the ’60s and an anti-war activist in college,” Turner said.

The idea of ​​contradicting the architecture of the bunker with a garden, a sanctuary, the artist said, is at the heart of Memory's Vault.

________

Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer who lives in Port Townsend.





