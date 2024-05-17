Wall Street retreats from records after Dow briefly exceeds 40,000 | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks retreated slightly from record highs Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped the 40,000 level for the first time.

The Dow slipped 38.62 points, or 0.1%, to 39,869.38. The much more widely followed S&P 500 index on Wall Street fell 11.05, or 0.2%, to 5,297.10, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 44.07, or 0.3%. , at 16,698.32. All three indexes had recovered on Wednesday to reach all-time highs.

Deere weighed on the market and fell 4.7% despite a higher-than-expected profit for its latest quarter. It cut its profit forecast for this fiscal year, below analysts' estimates, as farmers buy fewer tractors and other equipment.

Homebuilders also helped push the market lower following a weaker-than-expected housing sector report. They gave back some of their big gains from the day before, when hopes of lower mortgage rates pushed them sharply higher. DR Horton fell 4.2%, Lennar fell 3.3% and PulteGroup fell 2.8%.

Also sinking were GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which slipped for a second straight day after their jaw-dropping weekday debuts. They reacted more to investor enthusiasm than to any change in their financial outlook.

GameStop fell 30%, although it is still up almost 59% for the week so far. AMC Entertainment lost 15.3%.

Such declines helped offset a 7% rise for Walmart, which reported profit for the latest quarter that was higher than analysts expected. The retailer also said its revenue for the year could exceed the previously forecast range.

Walmart's strength could be an encouraging signal for the economy as a whole. Concerns are growing about the ability of U.S. households to cope with continued high inflation and costlier credit card payments, particularly households at the lower end of the income scale.

Target, which will report quarterly results next week, rose following Walmart's report, along with other retailers like Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Everyone added at least 2%.

Chubb rose 4.7% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed it had acquired a stake in the insurer.

Under Armor swung between losses and gains after warning that its revenue would likely be down by “a low double-digit percentage rate” in the next financial year, due to lower demand from wholesalers and “inconsistent execution across our business.”

The company announced a restructuring plan to reduce costs and also announced a share buyback program of up to $500 million. It fell 1.3%.

Stronger-than-expected profits were a key reason U.S. stock indexes broadly jumped in May to record highs after a tough April. Another hope has been rekindled that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut its main interest rate at least once this year. The Fed is keeping its federal funds rate at the highest level in more than two decades.

A series of worse-than-expected inflation reports earlier this year had put the potential for such cuts in jeopardy, but more encouraging data has since arrived.

Treasury yields eased broadly in May as hopes grew that the economy could reach the hoped-for sweet spot, where it cools enough from high interest rates to quell inflation, but not to the point of causing a serious recession.

Yields rose Thursday following mixed data on the economy, including the report that hurt homebuilder stocks that showed the sector started fewer projects than expected.

A report shows that last week, slightly more workers filed for unemployment benefits than economists expected, although that number remains low compared to history. Others said manufacturing growth in the Mid-Atlantic region was weaker than expected and import prices rose more than expected.

“Today's numbers were consistent with the general theme of the week: nothing dramatic, but showing signs of a cooling economy,” said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, E-Trade at Morgan Stanley.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.38% from 4.35% Wednesday evening. The two-year yield, which moves more closely with expectations of Fed action, rose to 4.79% from 4.72%.

In foreign stock markets, indexes were slightly down in much of Europe after rising mainly in Asia. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.6% after reopening after a public holiday, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.4%.

———

AP Business writers Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.