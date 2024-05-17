Vikrant Massey Wasn't a TV Star: Aamir Ali Says Unlike 12th Fail Actor, He Was Too Hero to Get Roles on OTT | Bollywood News





Actor Aamir Ali said he struggled to transition from television to streaming because he was a “star”, unlike other popular television actors such as Vikrant Massey who broke into Bollywood after working in television. Unlike Vikrant, who first made his mark on television with a supporting role in Balika Vadhu, Aamir began his career as a film actor, then turned to television because he lacked talent. 'money. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Aamir said that makers of streaming shows and films would not consider him for roles, which he attributed to his success on the small screen by playing lead roles in till to eight shows. “The OTT offers I received were very TV-based,” he said, adding that he did his due diligence and reached out to several filmmakers he was friends with. “I introduced them to my mother and my sister, I invited them to dinner, but they didn’t offer me roles. And the response was, “We don’t think you fit this character.” They only saw me as a TV star. Also Read – Yash Chopra asked Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh to sit next to him at the Bollywood awards ceremony: Pam is a big fan He continued: “They couldn’t imagine me doing anything else. I'm too much of a hero for them. The OTT offerings were very TV-plus-plus. If that was the case, why not continue doing television? In 11 years, I did eight shows as the main leader. I've done everything except horror. I did everything. The problem, I realized, is that I'm not a television actor; I'm a TV star. People who did TV and then OTT and films, like Mrunal or Vikrant, were not TV stars. They had done a series or two here and there, in supporting roles, and they were using all the valuable lessons they had learned on television… But I had become a star, so it was difficult for me to get any roles. Aamir was eventually cast in ZEE5 series Black Widows and Naxalbari. Most recently, he appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar shows Lootere and The Trial. In an interview, Vikrant said that he took a huge gamble in giving up a steady paycheck on television. He said in an interview with Samdish Bhatia, “My parents were in shock when I told them that I was going to start acting in films again. I was making a lot of money. At the age of 24, I earned Rs 35 lakh per month, especially for someone who comes from a middle-class background. I left television at a time when I had a contract of Rs 35 lakh per month in hand. I decided to do a good job and find peace. My savings ran out within a year and then my wife Sheetal (his girlfriend at the time) would give me pocket money for auditions. In 2023, after a decade of working in cinema, Vikrant delivered his first theatrical success as a lead actor. He starred in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which received rave reviews and grossed nearly Rs 70 crore worldwide. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

