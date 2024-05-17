[Watch] Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna among Bollywood stars choose between Dhoni and Kohli | cricket.un

CSK and RCB to face each other in IPL 2024 on May 18 (BCCI)

The immense popularity of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli transcends far beyond the realm of cricket, as the two legendary Indian batters also seem to have captivated a number of Bollywood elites. Their influence extends far beyond the field, demonstrating the profound impact of their charisma and achievements on the Indian cultural landscape.

Ahead of RCB's high-stakes IPL 2024 showdown against defending champions CSK, the tournament's official broadcasters shared a two-minute video where several Bollywood icons can be seen naming their picks between Kohli and Dhoni , two of their respective biggest star attractions. IPL franchises.

Salman and Rashmika, among others, choose between Kohli and Dhoni



On May 17, Star Sports Network shared a compilation of images featuring several Bollywood stars naming their favorites between former CSK captain MS Dhoni and former RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda and Sara Ali Khan all gave their respective picks after being asked to choose one of the two Indian icons of cricket.

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif named MS Dhoni as their favorite citing the humble and peaceful character of the cricketers, Rashmika Mandanna chose Virat and also described herself as a fan of the RCB franchise.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will soon be seen clashing in RCB's home match against CSK on May 18. The much-awaited competition will take place at the Bengalurus M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The match is a must-win match for the RCB franchise in their bid to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. For the defending champions, a win by any margin, or even a draw result, will guarantee them a place in the top four.