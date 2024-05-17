From Ranbir Kapoors Rockstar to Alia Bhatts Raazi: 6 Bollywood Films Shot in DU





Delhi has some great filming locations, and the majority of them are in Delhi University. Today, let's explore the DU colleges where some of your favorite Bollywood films were filmed. Bollywood films shot in DU colleges Baaja Baaraat Group (2010) The trend of shooting in colleges started with Ranveer Singh's debut film. Baaja Baaraat Group, also starring Anushka Sharma. The romantic comedy revolves around two college students who begin their wedding planning after college. The first scenes were shot at Hansraj College and Ramjas College. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Rockstar (2011) In Imtiaz Ali's masterpiece, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a student who struggles to launch his singing career. When he learns that he needs a broken heart to produce soulful music, he decides to come up with Heer, aka the heartbreaking machine played by Nargis Fakhri. The film was shot at Hindu College and St. Stephen's College. Fukrey (2013) The sleeper hit began with the dream of two school backbenchers, played by Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat, who hoped to go to college one day. Most of the first half Fucrey was shot at Miranda House, where Hunny and Choocha meet college caretaker Pankaj Tripathi before being introduced to former student Ali Fazal and prospective student Manjot Singh alias Lali. Akash Vani (2013) A college romance that begins on a bright and happy note until lovebirds Akaash and Vani, played by Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, are separated due to the harsh realities of their lives. They are brought together by destiny to give love a second chance during their university reunion. This Luv Ranjan directorial was filmed at DU St. Stephens College Razi (2018) Sehmat, played by Alia Bhatt, marries Pakistani military officer Iqbal aka Vicki Kaushal and sets out to become a RAW agent to fulfill his father's last wish. But before becoming a spy, Sehmat was a student at Delhi University. The pseudonym's introductory scene, where she saves a squirrel and injures her ankle, was filmed at Miranda House. Alia Bhatt's introductory scene in Raazi Kabir Singh (2019) Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani played the role of medical students in Sandeep Reddy's romantic drama Vanga. The majority of their college scenes were filmed at Miranda House, from when they first met to when they moved in together and eventually graduated as doctors. Did you recognize DU colleges in any of these movies?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/htcity-delhi-junction/from-ranbir-kapoor-s-rockstar-to-alia-bhatt-s-raazi-6-bollywood-films-which-were-shot-in-du-101715945890717.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos