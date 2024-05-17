6 Popular Bollywood Movies That Will Celebrate 25 Years In 2024 India TV





Image source: IMDB Films will be 25 years old in 2024 The last year of the previous millennium, 1999, was among the most special years for Bollywood lovers. The year was full of many Bollywood cult classics and commercially successful films, which still remain in the fond memories of many millennials. Some of these films are already 25 years old while others will celebrate their silver jubilee in 2024. Take a look at some of these popular films which will be celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. Check out the list of these films and hope their creators consider re-releasing them in theaters. Hum Saath Saath Hai The multi-starrer family drama film starred Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Monish Behl in lead roles. The film also marked the third collaboration between Salman Khan and Rajshri Productions. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam stars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The film became a huge commercial success at the box office and also became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Really The SanjayDutt starrer was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and the actor's performance in the film is still widely considered to be the best of his career. The actioner also starred Namrata Shirodkar, Paresh Rawal, Mohnish Behl, Reema Lagoo and Shivaji Satam in important roles. Taal The Subhash Ghai directorial stars Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor in lead roles and Alok Nath and Amrish Puri in supporting roles. It became a commercial success not only in India but also in international circuits. Baadshah Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna in the lead roles, the action comedy was also a commercial success. Following the release and success of the film, SRK is often referred to as the “Baashah of Bollywood”. Sooryavansham The AmitabhBachchan starrer film will celebrate its 25th anniversary on May 21 this year. Although the film failed to achieve great success at the box office, it is shown on television every two weeks due to high demand from viewers. Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi to Return as Madhav Misha in Criminal Justice Season 4 | WATCH Also read: SHOCKING! Kartik Aaryan's relative among those who died in Mumbai's Ghatkopar hoarding collapse | Know more

