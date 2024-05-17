Hollywood should look beyond Star Wars and Lord of the Rings retreads for sequels | Movies

SSome of the greatest genre films of all time are sequels. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back; Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan; The Godfather, Part II; The black Knight; Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow. OK, maybe not the last one, but you get the idea. There is absolutely no reason why lightning cannot strike twice, or even three, four, five, six times, if the will and creative verve are in place.

And yet, there is also a law of diminishing returns. This week, Planet of the Apes writer-producer team Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver revealed they were planning five other films in the dystopian science fiction series, after the dazzling box office and critical success of the latest opus Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Last week we discovered that Lord of the Rings legend Peter Jackson was overseeing a new Gollum film that would retread territory ignored in the Oscar-winning trilogy from the turn of the century. The Mandalorian and Grogu, who announced this week that the sci-fi scream queen Sigourney Weaver joins her cast in an undisclosed role, will be the 12th live-action Star Wars feature film to hit the big screen. The Marvel Cinematic Universe currently has 33 films. And these are the big-budget franchises, the ones that have the means to hire the best talent. Can any of us honestly say that they are all better?

To be fair, the Planet of the Apes franchise seems to be in a good place, although it's hard to imagine five more sequels rearing their furry simian heads in the next 20 years. But the news that Aragorn will soon drag Gollum into the dead swamps, more than 20 years after seeing Andy Serkis' hideous creature fall into the fires of Mount Doom, felt like a new low for Hollywood sequels. This week the Internet is full of articles speculating about what parts of Lord of the Rings Warner Bros will borrow from Next for new content (and they've already said it's happening), with suggestions ranging from a buddy film starring Legolas the Elf and Gimli the Dwarf to a feature film adaptation of The Scouring of the Shire (amusing but slightly superfluous bit at the end where the Hobbits return to the Shire and banish a diminished Saruman from Cul-de-Sac). Needless to say, there's a reason this stuff was left out of the movies.

Could Hollywood just be looking in the wrong places? There are many standalone genre films ripe for franchise potential that have never been tapped into, usually because the original entry performed poorly at the box office or simply failed to capture the air of the time. Pete Travis and Alex Garlands' Dredd (2012) never really captured, for me, the slapstick madness of the 2000 AD comic source material, but as a dark and stylish prelude to other episodes set in the future world of Mega City One, it was in its own way, as promising as Batman Begins or Iron Man were for their respective DC and Marvel macro-sagas. However, we never got to see the second part. Give me an origin story centered around the birth of the Psi Division or a Mad Max-style journey alongside Dredd into the horrific nuclear irradiated wastelands of the Cursed Earth if the alternative is a movie about Aragorn and Gollum on a train to wander the outskirts of Mordor for 180 minutes.

Android reboots Alicia Vikander in Ex Machina. Photography: AJ Pics/Alamy

Is it too late for Garland to come up with a sequel to his dark AI tale, Ex Machina, a delightfully pointed and claustrophobic examination of the human psyche that told us everything we needed to know about the potential of machines for us train and take control? Would the android Ava lose importance once she lived in the real world beyond twisted genius Nathan Bateman's sick tech bunker, just like this third season of Jonathan Nolan's brilliant TV adaptation of Westworld lost all its futuristic shine and jumped the robo-shark once we left. the high-tech theme park? It's hard to know, but I want to know a lot more than how long it will take for the humans of Planet of the Apes to completely regress into slobbering proto-Eloi.

How about Inception 2, by Christopher Nolan? The Anglo-American author has avoided sequels since completing his Bravura Dark Knight trilogy, but there are surely dozens of more intriguing stories to tell in the mind-blowing inner worlds of the human psyche presented last time around. The first movie only scratched the surface of what's possible when the bank vault you're trying to break into is someone's brain, and we're dying to know if that spinning top stainless steel collapses one day, or if Marion Cotillard's infamous Mal was absolutely right. along. Empire Magazine recently teased a picture suggesting that there might be some news on the horizon, although it turned out to be just bait for a Nolan-themed cover, so who knows if that will ever happen. As much as I love Chris Hemsworth's handsome Norse god, this would definitely be a lot more exciting than watching Thor 4.

The list goes on. Edge of Tomorrow 2? Loopers? Dare I even suggest John Carter 2? And then there are the indie sci-fi party entries like I Am Mother and District 9, which always seemed like the perfect appetizers for an assortment of futuristic episodes set in these unique universes. We even thought we might have District 10 a few years ago when Neil Blomkamp started tossing around the idea of ​​a return to the story of Sharlto Copley's cruel civil servant Wikus van der Merwe and his journey of callous aggressor of shrimp alien immigrants from a fictional film. post-apartheid South Africa to a potential future comrade.

Blomkamp's suggestion that the sequel could be based on a powerful moment in American history always seemed out of step with the setting of the first film, but at least there appears to have been some original thinking going on. And let's face it, even a weak sequel would be more intriguing than an unnecessary segue into Sam Gamgee's later years and his many visits to the pub.