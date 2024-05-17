'Sadda Haq': Desis imagines Taylor Swift singing Bollywood songs in viral trend

On the busy streets of India, Taylor Swift's fandom is like a secret society of music lovers, weaving through the chaos with her songs as their soundtrack. They're not just fans; they are storytellers, finding fragments of their own lives in his words. From the driving rhythms of Shake It Off to heartbreaking ballads like All Too Well, Swifties in India transforms its music into a colorful celebration of love, heartbreak, and everything in between. So when an X account asked users to imagine what she was singing in a viral image, Desi fans continued to have fun.

The photo shows Swift performing on stage during the Eras tour at La Défense on May 9, 2024, in Paris, France. X user Jon(athan) D Howard shared it with the caption: What is Taylor Swift singing? Wrong answers only.

And then the unbridled imagination of the Indians took over! From imagining him singing Mohit Chauhans Sadda Haq and Nadaan Parinde to Bhaag DK Bose and beyond, Indians have turned the viral trend into a dream sequence of his Indian songs.

She doesn't look like Jordan, does she?

Sunle Pukaar Bulleya

Oh, the rapper and all!

Are you considering her for Aashiqui 3?

And the creativity kept flowing

It's clear that the buzz around Swift in India is unstoppable. Recently, fans in Mumbai were delighted to see BEST (Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking) buses adorned with artwork from his latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Really, his fandom has no end, right?