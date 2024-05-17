On the grounds of a Hollywood studio, a new New York comes to life

Last summer, when the Hollywood writers' strike shut down film and television production, a team of scenic painters from the legendary Fox Studio Lot took advantage of the lull to make New York City a mess.

Work had recently been completed on a new set of facades meant to mimic the streets of Manhattan, but the result was too pretty and too clean. Even the smooth gray concrete curbs looked oddly cool.

After the borders were poured perfectly, a man with a jackhammer came here and destroyed them, said Gary Ehrlich, president of studio operations. It was a little heartbreaking to see.

Today, the curbs are properly battered, with black marks and streaks, as if tires had scraped against them for decades. Fire escapes appear corroded and other metal features such as handrails have been coated to appear old or rusty, while the walls appear water stained. A patina of time has settled on this false city.

A film crew prepares for a shoot on the new New York set at Fox Studios in Los Angeles on March 26, 2024. The new set is different from typical backstages as it features scenes inside New York buildings where filming can take place.

The painstaking defilement of New York Street was yet another twist in the long saga of one of cinema's most famous exterior sets. Standing near the front door like an adult-sized playhouse, an earlier version of the set and now the new one have long alerted visitors that they have arrived at a movie studio that is itself a character principal in Hollywood history.

Its lineage is rich in Hollywood flavor: In 1967, Fox was preparing to shoot the film version of Hello, Dolly!, a Tony Award-winning musical comedy set in 1890s New York that ran for years on Broadway. The script called for a spectacular outdoor parade with thousands of extras, and studio executives determined that it would be impossible to film on location in New York because the city had changed too much.

Fox production designer John DeCuir, who had already won Oscars for his design of The King and I and Cleopatra, imagined a streetscape that took more than 500 workers four months to construct. The $2.25 million price tag made it the most expensive movie set built to date, the UPI news service reported at the time.

It required more than 300,000 feet of wooden planks and 22 miles of telephone wire strung between the poles, as was the case in old New York. The painted facade of an 11-story office building obscured the view of the Century Plaza Hotel looming next to the lot, according to Barbara's archives, which chronicles the career of Hello, Dolly! star Barbra Streisand.

Barbra Streisand parades with a band in a scene from the 1969 romantic comedy Hello Dolly! filmed on Fox's New York set in Century City. (John Springer Collection/Getty Images)

Dominating the street was a replica of an elevated train station and a steam locomotive acquired from a sugar plantation in Hawaii, where it had been used to transport workers.

On July 16, 1968, the Valley Times reported: “The one-fifth-of-a-mile parade of 675 people in 16 units passed through a crowd of 3,108 film extras in period costumes. Performers included the UCLA marching band and the Budweiser Clydesdales. The director was actor and dancer Gene Kelly.

As impressive as the decor was, it was intended to be temporary, said Michael Whetstone, a decorator who worked on the construction of the new version of New York Street.

It was supposed to be demolished, but it wasn't because it was too expensive to take down, he said. At the time, the studio was reeling from financial difficulties, including a $30 million loss on Hello, Dolly! according to the New York Times.

Maintenance and props managers James Scobie, left, and Norm Greene, work on the facade of Fox Studios' new New York set.

The set enjoyed a lucrative second act in the years that followed, when Fox leased it for use on pictures including the Warner Bros. comedy. Up the Sandbox, with Streisand, and the MGM musical comedy New York, New York, with Liza Minnelli and Robert De Niro. TV shows that have used it include Charlies Angels and Moonlighting, while Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga and other musicians have used it for music videos.

But a few years ago, with the set showing its age, the studio began considering replacement, Ehrlich said. It had been exposed to the elements for five decades and had exceeded its useful life.

Fox tapped Culver City architect Nathan Moore of House & Robertson Architects to design something more robust.

Construction required 49 tons of rebar and more than 1,000 cubic feet of concrete. The whole thing is supported by 260 tons of structural steel and supported internally by 4,400 square feet of walkways. Lighting and other electrical functions are supported by 21,000 square feet of conduit and cable, allowing productions to connect to the house's electricity instead of using generators. The package also had to comply with building codes and be monitored by city building inspectors.

New York's new street was designed to resemble the city in the mid-20th century, a decision that required detailed craftsmanship, such as heads and window sills that would have been carved from wood in the past, but which were instead made from plastic foam and finished with plaster. The windows were installed to be easily replaced so productions could break them out when scenes required it.

Whetstone oversaw the project and, as part of his research, made several trips to New York, spending long hours on foot trying to understand how light plays on buildings at night.

I was literally walking around Lower Manhattan from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. taking photos, he said.

Where the original Hello Dolly! The setting was based on a commercial section of 1890s New York suitable for a parade, Fox chose to make the new setting feel like a neighborhood from a later era.

It's more Lower Manhattan, more Bowery, Whetstone said. Definitely the Lower East Side.

A member of the film crew waits to get ready for a shoot on the new set in New York.

Although the set is a default vision of New York City, Whetstone said, it is also intended to stand in for any major city. Over the years, Fox's New York Street replaced Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Pasadena.

Even though improved camera technology over the years has made filming on location easier, there are reasons why filmmakers continue to shoot in the studio, said Jason E. Squire, entertainment podcaster and professor emeritus at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

As film equipment and cameras became lighter and more portable, the smoother New Wave cinema that emerged in the late 1950s and 1960s employed provocative camerawork.

That release led people to shoot out of the studio, Squire said. The filmmakers wanted to get away from the studio.

But it's still expensive to shoot a large-scale production in the real world with all the vehicles, equipment and personnel needed to be transported and managed on location.

One of the key decisions at the start of any production is whether to build sets on land or shoot in an actual location, Squire said. It depends on the complexity of the sequences, their intimacy. It's a question of judgment and a question of money, and money usually wins.

Filming behind studio doors also avoids uncomfortable collisions between imagination and reality.

On the ground, there is no interference from civilians, Squire said. You can control the traffic, you can control the lighting. All equipment is at your disposal.

Whetstone remembers having to flee filming in the downtown Los Angeles Arts District while working on Season 1 of New Girl, a Fox television comedy starring Zooey Deschanel that premiered in 2011.

“We started filming in downtown Los Angeles, and by the end of our fifth night shoot, we had angered the neighbors in the community so much that we ended up building downtown Los Angeles on Fox's land,” Whetstone said.

Gary Ehrlich, president and general manager of studio operations at Fox Studio Lot, shows the scaffolding for lighting inside one of the buildings at Fox's new set on New York Street.

The New York Street renovation comes on top of a planned $1.5 billion upgrade of the Fox Studio Lot announced last year by Fox Corp. and which must include more soundstages and offices. Fox Corp. retained ownership of the lot when Walt Disney Co. purchased most of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets in 2019.

These improvements come as the real New York makes aggressive efforts to attract TV and film producers from Los Angeles by building new studios and soundstages.

On New York Street in Los Angeles, Fox also managed to transform the setting behind the facades, adding 4,000 square feet of interior space that facilitates the merging of exterior and interior action. The studio declined to reveal exactly how much the new multimillion-dollar set would cost, but Fox wants it to last at least another half century.

This project was approached not just as temporary architecture, but as something more permanent, Whetstone said. We want this to last a long time.