Imax prepares its 2025 film list at Cannes: Superman: Legacy, Fantastic Four





Imax is thinking big for 2025, revealing Thursday that it will release at least 14 titles in its “filmed for Imax” slate, feature films shot on Imax film or with Imax-certified cameras, more than double that of any last year. Highlights shown on the big screen include Disney's Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic FourAnd Tron: Ares; Warner Bros.' Still Untitled Ryan Coogler/Michael B. Jordan Featurette and Its DC Release Superman; Paramount Mission: Impossible 8; and Universal How to train your dragon. (See full list with release dates below). Earlier, Imax said that Francis Ford Coppola's Cannes entry Megalopolis would get a worldwide Imax release. Imax is coming off the success of 2023 big screen releases such as Oppenheimer – which generated more than $190 million worldwide, or about 20% of its overall revenue, on Imax screens – and Dune: Part 2 (21 percent, $145 million). Oppenheimer was the fifth highest-grossing Imax film of all time. Dune: Part 2 The seventh. Imax screens accounted for 5.9% of total domestic box office in the first quarter of 2024, the company's highest quarterly market share ever, Imax said during a presentation in Cannes on Thursday. The company accounted for 3.4 percent of the global box office over the same period. It achieved this share despite representing less than 1% of total screens worldwide. “As more of the world's best filmmakers create specifically for our platform, Imax is becoming as much about production excellence as it is about showcasing the biggest blockbuster films,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax. . “Quite simply, audiences understand that if you see a movie filmed for Imax in Imax, you're getting the best, most immersive cinematic experience money can buy, which is why we generate a huge share of the global box office on these films. securities. » The company also announced the rollout of its next generation of Imax 15/65mm film cameras, which it said would be on track to be beta tested by August 2024 and would begin entering production. here the end of this year. Directors Christopher Nolan and Jordan Peele, and Oppenheimer Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema is among the filmmakers who tested the new Imax prototypes. Here is the entire 2025 film filmed for Imax Slate: “Captain America: Brave New World” (Disney/Marvel), February 15

Untitled Ryan Coogler/Michael B. Jordan film (WB), March 7

” Lightnings» (Disney/Marvel), May 2

“Rue du Val Fleuri” (BM), May 16

“Mission: Impossible 8” (Paramount), May 23

“How to train your dragon” (Universal), June 13

Untitled Formula 1 (Apple/Distributor to be confirmed), June 27

“Superman” (BM/DC), July 11

“Fantastic Four” (Disney/Marvel), July 25

“Mercy” (MGM/Amazon), August 15

“The bride!” (BM), October 3

“TRON: Ares” (Disney), October 10

“Blade” (Disney/Marvel), November 7

Chinese New Year, title to be confirmed, without January 29 Please note: dates are subject to change. Additional titles to be confirmed later.

