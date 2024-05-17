Closed West Elm demonstration approved in downtown St. Johns





The city issued a permit May 16 to Fulcrum Construction LLC of Atlanta to demolish the shuttered West Elm furniture store in downtown St. Johns at a project cost of $361,498. The property is the site where Pinstripes Holdings Inc. intends to build what it calls an experiential dining and entertainment brand combining bistro, bowling, bocce ball and private event space. Plans show it as a two-story building with 22,500 square feet. The closed West Elm is located at 10274 Buckhead Branch Drive, #101. Pinstrips and Puttshack in downtown St. Johns. Pinstripes announced May 7 that it will open in 2025 in downtown St. Johns. Pinstripes, based in Northbrook, Ill., said that with its 17 open locations, it has 23 locations open or under lease, and additional locations are under consideration. Downtown St. Johns, northwest of Butler Boulevard and Interstate 295, is considered Northeast Florida's premier central shopping center and features retailers ranging from discount to luxury, such as Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany and Nordstrom. The demolition of West Elm matches plans filed by Simon Property Group in August 2019, several months before the March 2020 pandemic shutdown, for a fourth phase in downtown St. Johns. Pinstripes says it is an experiential dining and entertainment brand combining bistro, bowling, bocce ball and private event space. Fine stripes

The demolition of the West Elm building is located at the location of parcel 4 of this fourth phase. Parcel 4 was described as a 15,300 square foot addition to a 14,700 square foot building, totaling 30,000 square feet, near Nordstrom. Pinstripes says its 25,000 to 28,000 square foot venues can accommodate groups of 20 to 1,500 people for private events, parties and celebrations. The 207-acre downtown St. Johns opened in 2005 with many well-known retailers already represented in the market, including a prototype Dillards department store and the area's first Apple store .

