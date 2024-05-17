Bollywood Roundup: Nia Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and more…

Nia Sharma Defies Rajasthan's 50 Degree Heat for 'Suhagan Chudail' Shoot, Team Keeps Their Cool

Mumbai– Nia Sharmawho plays the lead role in the upcoming fantasy-romantic thriller 'Suhagan Chudail', opened up about shooting in scorching 50 degrees Celsius amid the sand dunes of Rajasthan, sharing how her team kept her hydrated and cool with fans, making sure she looked her best.

Nia shot a special opening sequence of the show in Rajasthan, braving scorching heat and unforgiving terrain.

Dressed in a steamy outfit, Nia was undeterred by stubborn tan lines and temperatures that topped 50 degrees.

Speaking about the experience, the 'Naagin' fame said, “The beauty of Rajasthan always sweeps me away. The tasty food, stunning architecture, and constant 50 degree temperature were constants during our shoot. Hours spent in the sun have left us with a tan, but as an actor, adaptation is key. Each challenge pushed me to give the best of myself.

“My team kept me hydrated and cool with fans, making sure I was at my best. It is the love of the viewers that pushes me to surpass myself, and it is worth overcoming these challenges. I thank them for showing such enthusiasm for my new show and can’t wait for them to witness the magic we have created amidst the scorching heat of Rajasthan,” added Nia.

“Suhagan Chudail” will premiere on May 27 at 10:30 pm on Colors.

Priyanka Chopra gives Friday advice: trust the process

Mumbai – Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some Friday tips on “trusting the process.”

The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of herself standing in front of a mirror with “Trust the Process” written on it.

She also shared a photo on Instagram, flaunting her flawless skin and strawberry pink lips, which she captioned “Strawberry days.”

On Thursday, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her $20 million Los Angeles mansion after it became unlivable due to a mold infestation.

The actress returned home after filming her upcoming film “Head of State”, an action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller, in Nice, France.

She had posted a photo from her balcony and captioned it: “Being home…nourishes my soul.”

“Head of State” also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

Katrina shares glimpse of husband Vicky's 36th birthday with loved-up photos

Mumbai – Bollywood Star Katrina Kaif shared a range of photos to give a glimpse of what her husband and actor Vicky Kaushals It was like the 36th birthday.

On Friday morning, Katrina took to Instagram and shared a slew of candid photos of Vicky.

The first image showed the “Uri: The Surgical Strike” star sitting next to a window, smiling while looking away from the camera.

Another photo showed Vicky wearing a white sweatshirt paired with dark blue jeans and holding a cup of coffee.

The third photo appeared to be from a restaurant, where a slice of cheesecake with “Happy Birthday” written on the plate was placed next to him.

For the caption, Katrina added white heart and cake emojis, with 'Dekha Tenu' from 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' playing in the background.

The actress also shared the photos on her Instagram stories, drawing a white heart on them.

Vicky and Katrina have been married for three years. They got married in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021.

Talking about their upcoming projects, Vicky's next film is with Laxman Utekar. The film is called 'Chhava', where he will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'.

Farah Khan says children prefer entertainment over film messages

Mumbai – Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan talked about how kids love watching entertaining movies and don't want messages conveyed through movies all the time.

Farah, who was present at the trailer launch of upcoming film 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' on Friday, shared her views on making more kid-friendly films.

The “Main Hoon Na” director said, “Whatever films I have directed, they have been loved by children. There is no need to say that this is a child-friendly film to invite children to watch it. Children love entertainment. They don't want the messages to be transmitted. They have schools for that. So the real challenge is to make entertaining films that children can watch. »

Talking about the trailer of 'Chhota Bheem', she added, “It's a fantastic trailer. We are all fans of Chhota Bheem. Indian children need a local superhero. Otherwise, we always take them to see English films like Avengers and Harry Potter. It is the first live-action film aimed at children. I would like to congratulate the entire team for this film.

In 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan', Bheem and his friend destroy Damyaan using black magic.

The trailer of the film 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' also saw the presence of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka, it stars Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande and Navneet Kaur Dhillon.

It will be released on May 31.

Nimrat Kaur recalls a '10-minute' standing ovation for 'The Lunchbox' at Cannes 2013

New Delhi – Actress Nimrat Kaur spoke of the sweet memory of his film “The Lunchbox”, screened at the Critics' Week of the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, recalling the 10 minutes of standing ovation, saying that it was something “huge”.

Recalling his memories of the Cannes festival, Nimrat told IANS, “Well, the first time 'The Lunchbox' was screened in front of the audience, it was crazy. We got a 10 minute standing ovation. And I didn't understand what was happening.

“I remember Irrfan Khan sir and director Ritesh Batra, me and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were all standing and taking everything. And it felt like the start of something huge. It's the only memorable memory for me. Just this…after the screening, the lights go off, then come back on, which I will always remember…those 10 minutes,” shared Nimrat.

Seven Indian films are part of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Speaking about the representation of Indian films on such a large canvas globally, the actress, whose crime thriller 'Peddlers' was also screened at Cannes 2012, said, “We are the largest entertainment industry in the world. world. It's about time and it's wonderful the kind of work that's coming out, all the types of boundaries that are being pushed, there's some incredible content out there today.

“Anyone would be proud, I feel so proud and happy. Cannes or any other film festival is about cinema, entertainment and the business of entertainment. It's wonderful to see our work being broadcast, and I support all the films that are out there,” she added.

For the unversed, 'The Lunchbox' is produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap and Arun Rangachari, which revolves around the character of Nimrat, a lonely wife who begins a friendship with a stranger (Irrfan) through letters in a tiffin carrier , delivered by mistake to a stranger by a dabbawala.

Nimrat was last seen in the 2023 mystery film 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', alongside Radhika Madan. The film is expected to premiere on &xplorHD channel on May 25 at 9 p.m.

Kajol remembers her youth, shares a photo of the world before selfies

Mumbai– Kajol took a trip down memory lane, remembering his youth by sharing a photo from the “world before selfies.”

Kajol, one of the highest paid actresses in Hindi cinema, turned to X and shared a monochrome photo.

In the image, the actress is seen looking away from the camera as she remains seated to strike a pose.

Calling herself a “time traveler”, Kajol, who is married to Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, wrote: “In a world before selfies. #TimeTraveler #FlashbackFriday.

Fans couldn't seem to stop gushing over Kajol's throwback picture as they left compliments in the comments section.

One said: The most beautiful eyes ever.

Another called her a true beauty.

One simply called her beautiful.

Kajol, who is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, made her acting debut with 'Bekhudi' in 1992. In a career spanning three decades, she has received several honors, including a Padma Shri from the government. in 2011.

Last seen in projects like anthology 'Lust Stories 2' and courtroom drama 'The Trial', Kajol is now gearing up for the release of her next title 'Do Patti' starring Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Touted to be a mystery thriller, the film tells a story based in the hills of North India and is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.

Aishwarya's Cannes outfit designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock doesn't impress netizens

Mumbai – Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a custom black and gold outfit by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. However, social media users were not impressed.

Aishwarya wore a black and gold dress with gold motifs and puffed sleeves. The ensemble also featured a long train adorned with 3D gold floral embellishments. She completed her look with nude makeup and chose to keep her hair half tied up.

However, social media users were not impressed with her recent red carpet look.

One user wrote: “Looks like a 5 year old made a DIY project on a trash bag. »

Someone please remind her that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world and she doesn't need to cover her arms all the time, another said.

An Internet user came to support the actress.

One user said, “Most of us knew about Cannes because of Aishwarya. Sent me to nostalgia. Glad to see her, the outfit can be anything.

This year, the theme of the event, which began on May 14 and ends on May 25, is “Many Ways to Be an Icon.”

Aishwarya walked the red carpet of beauty brand L'Oral Paris to celebrate her 27th birthday.

While leaving for the event, the actress was photographed with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the airport wearing an arm sling. (IANS)