Jessica Biel considered 'leaving' Hollywood before the success of The Sinner

Jessica Biel has had her share of ups and downs during her career.

The 42-year-old actress founded her production company, Iron Ocean Studios, alongside producer Michelle Purple, twenty years ago and until The fisherman, successes were rare for the duo.

The doors haven't opened at all, even after so long in the business, Biel said May 15. episode of The bright side podcast. I started it with [Purple] when I was twenty-two, and for the first ten years we had almost no success. We had a lot of trouble telling a story.

It was a labor of love for a while, Biel said, and it wasn't until they discovered The fisherman and then I built this show from scratch, did things start to change.

When we were selling this show, Michelle and I looked at each other and she said, If we don't sell this show, I'm quitting. And I said: I'm stopping too. I do not do it. I don't know if this show isn't selling, I don't know what people want, I don't know what to give them. I don't understand this business anymore. I do not understand.

And then we sold it in the room, she continued about the American detective anthology series, created in 2017 and which lasted four seasons. It was so weird.

Working at the production company was a very rewarding experience, Biel admitted, as was the acting part of her career.

I don't find my industry or being an actor or producer to be easy in any form. It's so much blood, sweat, and tears that you put into making these projects come to fruition, and so many of the things we work on never come to fruition.

Jessica Biel in “The Sinner” in 2017.

Iron Ocean Films/Universal Cable Productions/Album/Alamy



Biel produced The fisherman and starred in its first season, earning her first-ever Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for her role, which marked her first major return to the small screen since 7th Sky.

In 2018, Biel told PEOPLE that she felt like she was floating on air after her Emmy nomination.

It's absolutely exciting. I am so grateful to have been considered and included in this incredible group of women and this great community of people. It's simply wonderful.

Reflecting on the series in relation to how his career began in television, Biel said, “Working in television today is such a different thing than it was back then. There are so many opportunities and so many people who want to take risks and give women the kinds of opportunities we've dreamed of throughout our careers.

[The Sinner] was one of those things. It was liberating. It was an incredibly creative, open and free experience. It was just a joy filming this show, she continued of the series, which starred Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose as he investigated a different homicide each season. Sometimes it's sad that it's over for me and my character right now, but it's important that we stick to the integrity of the show. We were lucky enough to move on and have a second season, so we really have to think carefully about what that means and it doesn't necessarily mean just firing me because it worked the first time.

The four seasons of The fisherman can be streamed on Netflix.