Conner Smith to perform at Island Resort and Casino | News, Sports, Jobs





HARRIS — Conner Smith has become one of Country's most anticipated artists – his authentic storytelling and rich, soulful voice resonate with audiences across the country, earning him a dedicated and passionate following. This fall, the Island Resort and Casino welcomes Smith, with his characteristic energy and enthusiasm, to the Island Showroom on November 15 and 16, 2024. Tickets are only $28 and go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m., Eastern Time, via the casino. At just 23 years old, Smith is already a seasoned veteran of Nashville's elite songwriting community – realizing that the past can still inspire the present and that good things come to those who wait. The rising singer-songwriter has spent 15 years pairing honeyed vocals with propulsive notes of bluegrass and the warmth of '90s country, an instant classic sound infused with compelling modern appeal. Advancing country music while remembering its all-natural roots, Smith's critically acclaimed debut full-length album, Smoky Mountains (The Valory Music Co.) is destined to stand the test of time. GOLD certified “Go slowly,” viral success “I hate Alabama.” topped the UK charts for several weeks “The stream will rise” and new single “Roulette on the heart” Featuring Hailey Whitters, his deeply personal 12-song project is one of classic style and contemporary spirit, and a reflection of the artist himself. Smith has recently toured alongside some of Country's biggest artists, including Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Chase Rice and Jordan Davis, in addition to his own Creek Will Rise Tour title, the “future artist of the year” (Morning Hangover) brings its signature “High energy fan show” (All Country News) at fairs and festivals this summer. Tickets to see Conner Smith go on sale Friday, May 17, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET. Purchase by telephone with credit card: 877-ISL-SHOW or online: islandresortandcasino.com Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailypress.net/life/entertainment/2024/05/conner-smith-to-perform-at-island-resort-and-casino/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos