Bollywood Newswrap, May 17: Katrina Kaif shares birthday love with husband Vicky Kaushal; Heeramandi's Taha Shah makes her Cannes debut





On the seventeenth day of May 2024, we received a lot of entertaining news from the Bollywood industry. If you missed any, Pinkvilla is here to save you. From Katrina Kaif's birthday message for husband Vicky Kaushal to Heeramandi actor Taha Shah making her Cannes debut, let's revisit the Bollywood news of the day. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for May 17, 2024 1. Katrina Kaif Birthday Message for Husband Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif posted a sweet birthday message for her husband Vicky Kaushal as he turned 36. Sharing three images of him, she dropped several white heart and birthday cake emojis. The post received a lot of love from their fans. 2. Taha Shah makes her Cannes debut Taha Shah, Heeramandi fame, made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. During the festival, the actor reflected on the challenges he faced in landing roles, calling them a “circle of life.” He told Brut India: “I remember about 10 years ago, I chased him out of a hotel. He was about to get into his car and I said to him, 'Sir, s 'Please, please, I just want to work with you, just give me a chance and he just looked at me and sat in his car.' Advertisement



3. Salman Khan urges people to vote As the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on May 20, Salman Khant took to his official account vote in the Lok Sabha elections. . He wrote: “I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I am going to exercise my right to vote on May 20 no matter what. So do what you want, man, but go vote and don't disturb your Bharat Mata. Bharat Mata ki Jai.” 4.Aaradhya Bachchan twins with her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2024 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked breathtaking in her monochrome dress and slayed like a queen despite having an injured arm. For her part, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan stood by her mother's side as she got dressed and prepared to set the carpet on fire. In the picture, Aaradhya was seen walking with her mother hand in hand, wearing casual black pants and a matching sweatshirt with a huge white bow on it. 5.Virat Kohli gives an update on Anushka Sharma and her children, Vamika and Akaay In a funny video, Danish Sait played a character called Mr. Nags, who interviews Virat Kohli. In the video, he can be heard asking many questions to the cricketer, one of them regarding his children with Anushka Sharma, Vamika and Akaay. Talking about his newborn, Kohli said: The baby is fine, he is healthy, everything is fine. Talking about Vamika, the RCB player revealed that she started picking up a bat and likes to swing it. READ ALSO : Wondering which Taylor Swift song would suit Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara and more? We have what you need

