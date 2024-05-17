Who is Victor Alli? 4 things to know about Bridgerton actor John Stirling

The first four episodes of The Bridgerton Chronicles Season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix, and fans meet the hit series' newest cast member, Victor Alli.

Alli plays season 3 lead John Stirling, a brand new character in the Netflix series. Before these first four episodes of Season 3 were released, very little was known about the season as a whole.

While fans of The Bridgerton Chronicles While the book series recognized John Stirling, Alli's involvement in his role was kept secret. As such, fans might be interested in learning more about the star of the new season.

[ Bridgerton Season 3 Book Summary & Spoilers, Explained ]

4 Fun Facts About Victor Alli

The Bridgerton Chronicles Season 3

There is a lot of enthusiasm around Victor Alli, particularly among The Bridgerton Chronicles Fans. The approximately 6' actor is originally from London and has a wide range of previous credits including (among others) theater, dubbingand, of course, cinema and television.

Alli planned to become a musician before becoming an actress

In a recent interview, Alli said Official that he had not only originally planned to become a musician rather than an actor, but also that he had decided to become an actor accidentally.

He told Lofficiel that when he was younger he went to music school and “I played lots of different instruments.” He is particularly interested in drums, before playing “find [him] in a weird way:

“I've always been very interested in the arts, music and theater, especially music. I went to music school when I was a kid and played lots of different instruments and I thought it was my calling. I thought I was going to be a drummer and play for a band, I didn't go hunting or try to have a career and I just wanted to be an actor. a strange way.

In class, Alli “It was quite mischievous,” which led to numerous detentions. One of these detentions was carried out by a teacher who “I was directing a play”, and one of the actors in the play “I did not come.” Alli said the teacher “threw” the script and asked him if he could read:

“I was pretty mischievous growing up. I wasn't mean, I was just mischievous. I was like the class clown. I got a lot of detentions. This particular detention, the teacher who ran it was directing a play. The actor who was in the play didn't come, so she handed me the script, threw it at me and said, “Do you know how to read?” I thought, 'Yeah, sure, I can read.'”

He realized that he “really, really appreciated” act through this experience. He moved to a performing arts school with famous alumni and “I discovered more about the acting profession.” From there, the rest was history:

“I found that I really, really enjoyed it. From there I went to the BRIT School, it's a performing arts school. Some incredible musicians and actors went there, Amy Winehouse, Adele . There I discovered more theater and Shakespeare and I loved it.

Alli performed in 3 Shakespeare plays at RADA

Alli studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art between 2016 and 2019. While studying there, he performed in several academy productionsincluding three different plays by William Shakespeare.

At RADA, Alli performed at Buckingham in Richard IIIDemetrius in A Midsummer Night's dreamand Lord Capulet in Romeo and Juliet.

He has several other RADA credits outside of Shakespeare writing, including The Wolf/Narrator in the musical In the woodsand Achilles in Iphigenia in court.

Alli recently said Rolling stone United Kingdom that during his stay at RADA he learned that “Acting is more about what we don’t say than what we do:”

“At RADA, one of the things that really struck me is that despite what people think, taking action depends more on what you don't say than on what you do. There's something quite special about communicating with someone without words.”

Alli has many passions, ranging from jazz to architecture

In an interview with Flannel MagazineAlli opened up about his passions outside of acting.

He started with jazz music, telling Flannel that he frequented the jazz club Ronnie Scott's. “at least once a month” hear “the soft, gentle sounds of a jazz band:”

“Besides acting, I have plenty of other interests, like jazz music in particular. At least once a month you can find me in Ronnie Scotts, sipping a Negroni and listening to the sounds soft and gentle of a jazz group.”

Alli then spoke about her passion for the visual arts. He spoke of recently seeing artist Frank Auerbach's charcol paintings, calling the work “incredibly, brutally, shockingly beautiful:”

“I also love art. I recently went to see Frank Auerbachs: Charcoal Portraits at the Courtauld Gallery. It was incredibly, brutally, shockingly beautiful.”

He finished by talking about his love of architecture. His father was an architect, he told Flannelle, and Alli said he thought “It kind of rubbed off on me:”

“Or sometimes I get on my bike and cycle around London admiring the people and the architecture. My father was an architect and I think that kind of rubbed off on me. The buildings, the structures, the edifices, I appreciate them.”

Alli had to lie to her friends about being on Bridgerton

Alli kept hers The Bridgerton Chronicles role a complete secret, even from his closest friends.

He said Tatler that his involvement was his own “own dirty little secret”, and was “really, really hard” to keep from loved ones:

“I can count the number of people I've talked to about it. It's been really, really hard.”

Once photos of Alli on set started making the rounds, his friends began to recognize him. They asked him questions and he said things like: “I would have liked to be in The Bridgerton Chronicles,” insisting that it wasn't him in the photos:

“I got a lot of messages saying, 'Is that you?', and I just had to lie and deny it. I had to say, 'It's not me.'” “I would say to close friends, 'I don't know who he is but he looks like me. I wish I was in 'Bridgerton', that would be so cool.'”

He admitted he found it “funny” that “They all believed in it.”

The first four episodes of The Bridgerton Chronicles Season 3 is available to stream on Netflix and fans can follow Alli on Instagram @victor_alli.

Learn more about The Bridgerton Chronicles on Le Direct:

Bridgerton Season 3: Release, Cast and Everything We Know

Bridgerton Season 3 Episode Schedule (Confirmed)

Here's why Simon won't be in Bridgerton season 3