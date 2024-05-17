Chris Pratt Shares the Best Hollywood Advice His Stepfather Arnold Schwarzenegger Ever Gave Him

Chris Pratt counts himself lucky to call Arnold Schwarzenegger family.

Pratt married Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine five years ago, and they share two daughters. While speaking to Extrathe actor explained how it was a “blessing” to be able to turn to Schwarzenegger for advice.

“He has the experience of raising children in the spotlight and being an actor, a famous person and a celebrity,” Pratt explained. “It's really great to have the wisdom of experience to go out and talk about some things that I would normally talk to my brother or my cousin or people that I grew up with who might not be able to to identify with certain things.

He continued, “So with him, it's been a real blessing to have someone that I can turn to and ask questions.”

Pratt called Schwarzenegger a “smart, articulate guy” and added, “He has a really good point of view, and it's definitely enriched my life.” »

The “Jurassic World” star spoke with the outlet to promote his new film, “The Garfield Movie,” which is set to be released next week.

When asked what the best advice his father-in-law gave him was, Pratt said, “He says that every time you do an interview, you always come back to the movie you're talking about, Garfield, which comes out on May 24.”

Laughing, he went on to explain, “He's talking about campaigning for a movie, so just talking to him about it is pretty awesome. I don't think anyone has ever sold a movie like him. He can just go out there and sell a movie, he knows how to talk to people, he knows how to sell himself.”

“He's one of a kind. He's a GOAT, a legend, and there will never be anyone like him again.”

Last month, on Jason and Travis Kelce's “New Heights” podcast, Schwarzenegger shared some positive words about Pratt.

“He’s a nice guy to talk to,” he said.

“I’m really happy that my daughter found him,” he continued. “And he found her, they found each other. Because they're really good together, and they're just wonderful together. They're so in love with each other.”

Schwarzenegger also spoke about Pratt's acting talent, saying, “I mean, he's really great. We talk about show business a lot, because it's a whole new era now, and so we talk about it versus when I came into the game.”

Pratt was first seen with Katherine in June 2018 and in January 2019, they got engaged. That summer they got married.

Their first daughter, Lyla, was born in August 2020. Their second child, Eloise, arrived in May 2022.