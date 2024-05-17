As Aishwarya Rai walks the Cannes red carpet, her 90s ramp walking video as a model surfaces. Watch | Bollywood News





Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan market on Cannes Film Festival red carpet in progress and closer to home, the star's old video as a model surfaced on the internet, where she walked the ramp as a model. The video, shared on Reddit, mentioned that the clip was from when Aishwarya walked the ramp as a Pierre Cardin model at the Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi on May 3, 1994. The video shows five models walking the ramp, three of them in front, with Aishwarya in the middle. She walks the ramp with confidence and grace throughout the 38-second video. The ramp walk took place months before she won the Miss World title in November of that year. The comments were all praise for Aishwarya, with many appreciating the “natural” look of the models. “When will we be able to have this kind of beauty again?” I'm sick of everyone looking like a Kardashian now,” one comment read, while another user tried to guess the other models in the video, “Pooja Batra? Gayatri Oberoi? Mughda Godse? And Queenie Dhody. Aishwarya began modeling since her college days, appearing in several television commercials much before entering pageantry. After her Miss World crowning, she made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar, followed by her Bollywood debut the same year with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Watch Aishwarya Rai walks the ramp as a model Pierre Cardin at the Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi on May 3, 1994.

byu/MiserableMidnight6 inBollyBlindsNGossip With her right arm in a cast, Aishwarya walked the red carpet at the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's film Megalopolis in a black and white outfit with gold detailing. The outfit was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. At the ceremony, she was joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who was seen holding her hand and helping her manage her outfit. This year, Aishwarya will be joined by fellow Indian actors Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari at the film festival. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

