Entertainment
Actor honored by Tom Cruise
Glen Powell may be a perfect man – at least that's how his former comrades and collaborators describe him. Top Gun: Maverick actor.
Powell received widespread praise while attending his Texas Hall of Fame induction hosted by the Austin Film Society on Thursday evening, an event timed to the actor's upcoming Netflix film release. Hitmanwhich brings together Powell and his Everyone wants it!! writer-director Richard Linklater.
The event at Robert Rodriguez's Troublemaker Studios included speeches from Rodriguez (who first cast Powell in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over), Linklater, Tom Cruise (previously recorded) and his Hitman co-stars Adria Arjona, Retta and Sanjay Rao.
Arjona referenced recent headlines about “the summer of Glen Powell,” which refer to the 35-year-old who stars in Hitman (which has 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and then, a month later, the highly anticipated sequel Twists.
“I want to make something very clear: This is not your summer, Glen, this is the Glen Powell decade,” Arjona said. “[Glen] is not only incredibly handsome with 13 abs – I don't know, I personally didn't count. It changes shape and it's impossible to predict what it will do next. He is a creator. He is a writer and producer. He's funny and, man, is he smart. He is one of the hardest working people I know. But above all, he is a good person. He doesn't like to win alone. He wins as a team and never talks about himself. Glen, you are almost perfect, my friend. You illuminate everyone around you. And if there's one thing that bothers me about you, it's that I didn't meet you sooner.
Arjona told the audience that because she only had “nice things to say” about her co-star, she called her sister to get some gossip. Powell's sister, Leslie, told her a story about when she was in third grade and she asked her older brother to join her on stage for her tap dance show.
“It’s an age where kids usually start to care what other people think and want to be cool,” she said. “But not you. You didn't care about being cool. You cared about what was important to her. You always put others first, both in your personal life and in your career.
Cruise recorded a brief video praising his Maverick co-star and hinted the two would work together again amid rumors of a third Top Gun film in development.
“Congratulations Glen on the incredible honor of being inducted into the Film Hall of Fame in the land of Texas,” he quipped dryly. “It was a great experience working with you on Top Gun: Maverick and see everything you've created since. And Glen, I have to say that your Texas-sized talent is matched only by your Texas-sized heart. I look forward to working with you again. Enjoy the rest of your evening and enjoy this well-deserved celebration of yours, my friend.
While his Hitman Co-writer and director Linklater praised him as “the most determined work ethic you'll ever meet” and noted that he was “just a really great guy and fun to be around.” Like, what is a movie star? This is someone you want to hang out with. Well, that's Glen, someone you never get tired of being around.
In Hitman (trailer below), Powell plays a teacher who also works part-time for the New Orleans police as a fake undercover hitman, whose life becomes complicated when he falls in love with a woman who wants to kill her husband. The film (which is loosely based on a true story) will be shown in select theaters on May 24 and will arrive on Netflix on June 7.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/glen-powell-honored-texas-hit-man-1235902420/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
