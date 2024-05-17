Check out these seven festivals in Livingston County this summer

LIVINGSTON COUNTY What better way to welcome summer than with a party? And there are a lot of them coming to Livingston County.

Events like the Fowlerville Family Fair And Howell Melon Festival have a well-established history, but others, like the Brighton Street Art Fair, are making their debut this summer.

Here is our (non-exhaustive) guide to the upcoming summer festivals:

Hamburg Family Fun Festival: June 12-16

The Hamburg Family Fun Fest, hosted by the Hamburg Enhanced Recreation Organization, will see free entry and activities, although rides require wristbands. You can purchase unlimited passes for $25 per day. Parking costs $5.

Besides the food and attractions, the four-day event includes the annual Freedom Run, fireworks, bike giveaway and magic show. Other offers include:

A second annual cornhole tournament

Mobile escape rooms

A mobile zoo

A mini-golf tournament

Archery for young people

Glass blowing

Learn more about hamburgfunfest.com.

Hell-o Summer Fest: June 15

Feel the heat at the seventh annual Hell-o Summer Fest in Hell, Michigan. From 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., visitors will have access to a range of spooky attractions, including entertainment, shopping and food.

Entrance and parking are free. Vendors are welcome for free, but must be pre-approved by the festival coordinator. Entertainment includes a live performance by Buddy Keys.

Michigan Challenge Balloonfest: June 28-30

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest, hosted at Howell High School, begins at 2 p.m. June 28, followed by all-day events from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 29-30. Daily entry to the event is $5 per person. Full weekend passes, which can be purchased on Friday, June 28, cost $10. Carnival passes are sold separately. Parking is free.

Although balloon launches only take place in the evening, weather permitting, there are many activities and attractions offered daily. In addition to more than twenty carnival rides, there will be a classic car show, live music, an exotic animal exhibit, several food vendors, fireworks and a pilot meet and greet.

Learn more about michiganchallenge.com.

A taste of Brighton: July 12-13

Brighton's biggest festival will return this summer after facing multiple obstacles since 2020. The event will take place from 11am to 11pm on Friday July 12 and from 10am to 11pm on Saturday July 13.

A non-profit organization of the same name, which also organizes Ladies Night Out and Small Business Saturday, is responsible for organizing the festival. It aims to expose Brighton's businesses, restaurants and vendors. This year there will be the usual shopping opportunities, live shows and children's entertainment. There will also be new attractions, like quizzes and a mobile game trailer.

Thousands of people have attended the festival in the past. Even though public parking is free, Brighton city center is expected to be incredibly busy. Organizers hope to set up shuttles to transport visitors from other parts of the city.

Fowlerville Family Fair: July 22 to 27

The Fowlerville Family Fair holds the title for the oldest ongoing annual festival in Livingston County. Organized primarily by the Fowlerville Agricultural Society, the festival will open daily from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, July 22-27.

Parking is free and entry at the gate is $5. Daily passes cost $30.

The fair also hosts daily events and competitions, such as harness racing, animal auctions, a rodeo, and a draft horse show. The festival will also have:

The selection of a Fair Queen

A youth show for members of the Junior Agricultural Society

A spelling competition for young people

The Housewife of the Year selection

The selection of Citizen of the Year

Learn more about fowlervillefamilyfair.com.

Howell Melon Festival: August 16-18

The Howell Melon Festival, hosted by Howell Recreation and the Howell Melon Festival Committee, celebrates the history of locally grown melons in the region. Although entry to the three-day event is completely free, many food trucks and vendors will be selling a variety of produce and treats. Highlights include melon ice cream and craft beer.

Purchases are available daily. The 47th annual Howell Melon Run will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, August 16, while the Melon Quest Scavenger Hunt will run throughout the weekend. The Melon Classic Golf Scramble and Melon Ball will take place the weekend before the festival, August 9 and 10, respectively.

Brighton Street Art Fair: August 23-25

For the first time, Brighton will host the Brighton Street Art Fair. The Guild of Artists and Craftsmen will partner with the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce to produce the new event. Nearly 100 artists will present their work alongside live music and interactive exhibitions.

Other festivals hosted by the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce include Pinckney Art in the Park from June 1-2, the Brightons Yellowstone Country Music Festival on June 22 and Brighton's Smokin Jazz and Barbeque Blues Festival on June 6 to September 7.

