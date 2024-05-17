Arjun Rampal played the lead villain in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari, and the success of the film gave him a new lease of life in his career, and he is now signing back-to-back films.

According to the latest update, Arjun Rampal has signed Houseful 5, one of the biggest films currently being made in Hindi cinema. Sajid Nadiadwala is the producer of this film and has roped in Arjun for the role of the main villain.

Housefull 5 is the fifth franchise in the Housefull franchise and has Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. All the films in this franchise have been huge successes.

Now that Arjun has joined the team, things have become quite interesting. The comedy will premiere in August 2024. Watch this space for more updates.

