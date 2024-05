Kartik Aaryan's uncle and aunt among those who died in Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy; actor attends funeral | Bollywood

In a tragic turn of events, the collapse of Ghatkopar hoarding in Mumbai has claimed the lives of Kartik Aaryan's relatives. Among the 16 deceased were the actor's maternal uncle and aunt, identified as retired air traffic control (ATC) officer Manoj Chansoria, and his wife Anita Chansoria. (Also read: Mumbai hoarding collapse: Vijay Varma reacts, Soni Razdan says BMC 'discovers illegal hoardings' only after disaster) Kartik Aaryan lost two loved ones in the Ghatkopar Mumbai hoarding tragedy. Manoj Chansoria, 60, a retired ATC director, and his wife Anita, 59, were in their car when the huge Ghatkopar hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump. The couple were among 90 others trapped under the illegal hoarding, which fell on the petrol pump amid heavy dust storms in Mumbai. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Their bodies discovered Thursday The couple, who resided in Jabalpur near Mariam Chowk, were found three days after the incident, trapped in their car. The exact time and cause of their deaths remain undetermined. According to a report from Indian Express, Kartik, who was busy working on his upcoming release Chandu Champion, took some time off and attended the funeral of the loved ones. He joined the funeral rites with his family at the Sahar Cremation Ground, mourning the loss of his loved ones in the accident. It is believed that Manoj and Anita were in Mumbai to complete their visa paperwork to visit their son Yash in the US. On Monday afternoon, Yash lost contact with his parents. According to the Indian Express report, their son was trying to contact them since 5 pm on May 13. Unable to reach Manoj and Anita not answering his phone, he contacted his father's colleagues for help. After several hours of searching, their bodies were found trapped under the collapsed fence. About the incident A giant hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar collapsed on Monday evening, killing at least 16 people. The stockade collapsed after being hit by a short period of unusual rain and gusty winds. The massive billboard fell on a busy gas pump, trapping nearly 100 people underneath. The incident left 74 injured. On Thursday, Mumbai police arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency that owns the billboard that collapsed. The company had requested the Limca Book of Records to declare it as the largest commercial hoarding in India.

