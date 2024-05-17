Spider Society Show Dead on Amazon





The writing was practically on the wall for this one. Amazon's Marvel Drama Silk: Spider Society – from producers Sony Pictures Television – is no longer moving forward with the streamer. Sources say Sony TV, which owns the rights to a fraction of the Marvel Universe comprising more than 900 characters, is considering purchasing the drama series from the former Walking death showrunner Angela Kang. Kang, who broke her pact with AMC for what sources say was an eight-figure deal with Amazon, remains housed at the streamer and will continue to develop projects for the company. Representatives for Amazon and Sony declined to comment. The decision to scrap Silk comes just two days after Amazon, in its first in-person pitch to Madison Avenue ad buyers, announced a Sony-produced Marvel series Black, with Nicolas Cage. Black, as Silk, is set to launch first on Amazon's linear network, MGM+, before debuting on the streamer. Both shows are produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and designed as part of a larger suite of live-action shows based on the universe of Marvel characters from Sony Pictures. Plans for Sony's interconnected slate of Marvel shows remain in place, sources say, but only Black will be part of it now, unless another buyer for Silk emerges. It is unclear whether Sony could make purchases Silk to Disney, which owns the rest of the MCU and has had huge success with its shared universe of films and TV shows. Silk, which was officially announced in November 2022, was set to reopen its writers' room in January of this year after taking a break for the Writers Guild of America strike. The venue's delayed reopening – which triggered a warning for Amazon and Sony from the WGA – came after the studio and streamer used the strike to assess work already completed for Silk. Silk was based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos. The series was inspired by Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk. The show was to be one of the first to feature a Korean-American superhero at its center. For their part, Lord and Miller moved their overall 20th TV deal from Disney to Sony in April 2019 and, as part of the nine-figure deal, were given control of the studio's Marvel slate. Sony retains the rights to characters including Spider-Man (and all his villains, like Green Goblin); Venom (the Tim Hardy films); Morbius (i.e. the live-action feature film starring Jared Leto); and Black Cat and Silver Sable (both previously in development on the features side). Some TV projects related to Sony's Marvel characters will be produced in partnership with former Sony Pictures Entertainment co-president Pascal. Also possibly on the table: all the characters of Into the Spider-Verse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/marvels-silk-spider-society-dead-amazon-1235901904/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos