Connect with us

Entertainment

Take a look at the Flower Moon next week: Starwatch

Take a look at the Flower Moon next week: Starwatch

 


Welcome to the 211th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch. This is a blog that will be updated every Friday and will list events happening in the sky.

Saturday May 18, 2024

Tonight you will be able to see the waxing gibbous Moon in the South after dark (Sky & Telescope). The constellation Corvus, the Raven, will be under the Moon (Sky & Telescope).

Sunday May 19, 2024

Tonight, to the lower left of the Moon will be the bright star Spica (Sky & Telescope). Spica is the brightest star in the constellation Virgo (Sky and Telescope).

Thursday May 23, 2024

The May Full Moon is today (NASA). This Full Moon is called the Flower Moon (KXAN). For a list of all Full Moon names by month, see the list below (KXAN):

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://www.kxan.com/weather/weather-blog/did-you-know-each-full-moon-has-its-own-name-heres-why/

https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/skywatching/whats-up-may-2024-skywatching-tips-from-nasa/

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-may-10-19/