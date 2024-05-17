Comedian David Spade performs in Scottsdale





The Personal Injury Mastermind Conference is pleased to announce that comedian and actor David Spade will host its inaugural event September 15-17 at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale. Spade is a household name, known for his career in television, film and stand-up, according to a press release. As a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, Spade's wit and humor endeared him to audiences around the world. His film credits include iconic comedies such as Grown Ups, Coneheads, Joe Dirt and the cult classic Tommy Boy. On television, Spade starred in hit sitcoms like 8 Simple Rules and Just Shoot Me, the latter of which earned him Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award nominations. In addition to his career in entertainment, David Spade shares a unique connection with the personal injury legal community. Several years ago, Spade was involved in a car accident on Sunset Boulevard, resulting in minor injuries and damage to his SUV. This personal experience brings a relevant perspective to his performance at the Personal Injury Mastermind conference. Plus, David Spade's ties to Scottsdale, Arizona, his hometown, make his appearance even more special. Attendees can expect an unforgettable evening of laughter and entertainment as Spade takes the stage to lead the entertainment segment of the conference.

Chris Dreyer, founder of the Personal Injury Mastermind Conference, expressed excitement about Spade's involvement. “We are honored to have David Spade join us at PIMCon. His comedic talent and relatable experiences will undoubtedly resonate with our audience of personal injury law professionals,” Dreyer said in the release. “We look forward to providing our attendees with a memorable entertainment experience.” » Don't miss the opportunity to see David Spade live. Tickets are available now at PIMCon.org.

