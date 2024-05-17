Wine culture in India is changing radically





I was stunned when my loved ones opened a bottle of wine at the table during a recent stay in New Delhi. It was a Sula Vineyards Syrah from the Nashik region of India. The family had opened it just for me, wine visiting from the United States, and were waiting, wide-eyed, to hear what I thought of the wine from my home country. I didn't grow up with a wine culture. Watching Bollywood movies in the 90s, I saw cartoonish goons hanging out in seedy beer bars, hitting on girls and getting into fights. The hero was the savior, singing and dancing his way to the heroine. As expected, he was sober. And he always won, weaving his way through drunken goons and charming the audience with his goody-goody swagger. This was the image of drinking ingrained in the minds of my generation. The bad guys were drinking. My family poured the Syrah into a glass cup usually used for tea. On the table were jackfruit with dry spices, daal, Manchurian (an Indochinese vegetable dumpling coated in a sweet and sour sauce), roti, yogurt and rice. The deep ruby ​​Syrah was jammy with red and black fruits and wonderfully spicy. It packed a punch. Luckily, there were no goons to fight. You May Also Like: How to Pair Wine with Indian Cuisine and Succeed Every Time Nashik in Maharashtra prides itself as the wine capital of India, with over 50 wineries including the famous Sula Vineyards. LVMH Chandon also recognizes the potential of the region by establishing a outpost in Nashik in 2014. Vineyards like York, Soma Vine Village And Grover Zampa, with their tasting rooms, restaurants and resorts, attract crowds of tourists every year. Interestingly, Nashik, a winemaking hub, is located just two hours from Shirdi, a popular religious pilgrimage site. People travel everywhere to visit ancient temples. According to Gagan Sharmacertified sommelier and wine tourism business director Make India happypilgrims now take detours from their religious journey to explore Nashik's wineries, transforming the region into a local Disneyland for adults eager to learn about wine. This juxtaposition between a deeply religious city and a modern wine oasis reflects the delicate balancing act India performs on its cultural tightrope. As an ancient country steeped in history, India is constantly evolving in modern ways. Alcoholic fermentation is not new in the country. The distillation of coconut, cashew, and grains dates back hundreds of years and is depicted in ancient texts and art. It is the European style of winemaking that has become more accepted due to globalization. Today's wine consumption represents a significant cultural shift from the taboo it once held, and with which my generation grew up. Just a few months after returning from New Delhi, I visited Blue crest in northern Georgia. I had dinner at Harvest on Main, a must-visit restaurant in the sleepy mountain town. The menu included farm-raised chicken and local rainbow trout, but it was the wine list that caught my attention. Among the American and French wines was Chenin Blanc from Sula Vineyards. Certainly not! I thought. India had found its place on the menu in this unexpected place. I ordered it, of course. As I sipped the wine, I couldn't help but pose like a Bollywood villain, laughing witchily at this full circle moment. I was drinking Indian wine. And there was nothing wrong with that. This article was originally published in the May 2024 Wine Enthusiast magazine. Click here to subscribe today! Of the shop Find your wine at home Our selection of wine glasses is the best way to appreciate the subtle aromas and lively flavors of wines. Do you like what you read ? Learn more about:

