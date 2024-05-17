AI in Hollywood attracts large crowds for a new type of filmmaking

(Photo by David Bloom

This time last year, most of Hollywood was out of work, due to two strikes called in part over fears about artificial intelligence. At this time of year, it seemed like most of Hollywood was in a production studio in downtown Los Angeles, learning how to use AI to make their next movie or TV show.

The occasion was the second AI on the Lota conference which attracted 850 registrants Thursday at Downtown Los Angeles Studioswhere they crowded into a theater and meeting center and a nearby soundstage equipped for virtual production, to discuss the essentials of workflows, opportunities and headaches caused by new tools in booming.

I feel like I'm so far behind, said Josie Kaye, longtime Groundlings performer and actress/writer/cinematographer. I started using AI in January. I know people who have been using it for a year.

Kaye said she used AI tools to create social media content and music videos, including one for an improvising rapper whose lyrics about a man eating a pineapple would have been difficult to illustrate on video otherwise. With the writers' and actors' strikes behind them, more and more Hollywood professionals are doing like Kaye and exploring the possibilities of AI.

There's an optimistic hesitation, said Meagan Keane, Adobe's director of product marketing for professional video and film, a former filmmaker. In the wake of the strikes, it is important that all creative disciplines are aware (of what AI can do). But in reality, creative people crave being creative. When we really dig deeper (with the professionals), there's a lot of optimism about how much they can create.

Many others at the conference, on stage and in various conversations, demonstrated their increasingly sophisticated use of various AI tools.

AI is already transforming many industries, from agriculture and manufacturing to healthcare and retail. But entertainment and media have seen a slew of potentially useful programs in recent months, many of which are being rapidly updated and repeatedly improved, the keynote speaker said. Fox Jenkins, president and CEO of I2A2 technologies, laboratories and studios. Jenkins is a former Warner Bros. executive. and PBS, and president of the technical standards body Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

Winners of an AI filmmaking competition at the AI ​​on the Lot conference. (Photo by David Bloom)

According to Jenkins, fashion and other types of photography (other than shooting at live events) have already been disrupted, as has 2D and 3D animation. Today, other sectors are experiencing big changes. Some of the most well-known general tools, such as Mid RoadStable Diffusion and Open AI ChatGPT are widely used.

Various software packages already have Firefly AI-powered capabilities for generating still images from text, choosing the best take of a scene, and putting together rough edits. The company recently announced that its Premiere Pro video editing software would add the ability to stretch video slightly to better allow a scene to breathe, Keane said. This capability is expected to arrive by the end of the year.

Adobe is trying to improve its peak productivity, removing all those things creative people don't want to do, Keane said. Creative people are scared, I understand, but there is so much AI can do to give them back the time to be creative.

Many startups, on the other hand, offer specialized features like improving video resolution, voice cloning, matching video and audio, creating sound effects, and more.

The industry is now, one participant said, in the third stage of its AI era, figuring out how to make all these programs work together to create real spectacles. Creators have plenty of choices, as Jenkins and others have detailed.

(Viggle 2.0) came out a few months ago and is something of a game changer in creating still images, Jenkins said. This gives you the opportunity to see where things are going to go with the pieces you're working on. This is probably one of the tools that will help you join the (AI) party.

AI panelists on the Lot watch the Mortal Kombat-themed scene from “Our T2 Remake.” (photo by David Bloom)

Three of the 50 filmmakers who have created plays of Our remake of T2, an ironic remake of Terminator 2 (a trailer is available on YouTube and to t2remake.com) reported leveraging a wide range of video tools. The list included Leonardo.AI, Pika LaboratoriesAnd Trackmusic creators sun and MusicBed, lip sync tools Synchronization Labs and D-ID, Envato for sound effects and voice generator Eleven laboratoriesamong others.

I learned a lot, said Matthew Wenhardt, who describes himself as a Generation AI filmmaker. Creating his segment of the T2 project, it was my first (AI-stylized) video. I would definitely change my workflow. I would probably do some sort of live action (filming) and translate that.

Jenkins deconstructed a widely circulated Sora.ai video clip showing a Dalmatian puppy climbing from one windowsill to another, saying: They didn't quite get it right. An animator could take the same image and make the dog walking more realistic.

That said, OpenAI-owned Sora has already been updated a few months after its public unveiling (it remains in beta and is not widely available), and is considerably better at creating realistic movement, Jenkins said .

If you look at how far they've come with Sora, it's scary to see how far they've progressed, Jenkins said.

And not everyone at the conference was optimistic about the potential impacts of AI on their own corner of creativity.

Director David Slade made this hugely influential interactive film Bandersnatch Netflix episode

Netflix

long-running sci-fi anthology Black mirror. During the strikes, he began experimenting with AI tools and found a lot of positives about what was possible, but also some concerns.

What I found incredibly lonely about the process was that I couldn't get actors involved, Slade said. I spent years and years (as a director) explaining to people what I want. I get what I want. This sounds like my job. But I really want the actors to be involved.

The potential loss of creative collaboration with actors and others is a significant problem, he said, one that should not be overlooked, especially for an industry that depends on that ineffable alchemy to fuel many of its greatest creations .

Other participants expressed their own concerns about the inevitable job loss that will result from AI as it becomes more embedded in the industry.

They're all delusional, a 32-year-old TV writer said after listening to a session on the potential of big AI language models. The television industry is already struggling, with existing cable and broadcast networks cutting back on scripted programming, or even shutting down altogether, while streaming services have cut spending on new shows.

ChatGPT and other text-focused AI tools can quickly generate scenes, software code, dialogue, and even prompts for text-to-video conversion and other types of software. That could doom mid-career jobs in Hollywood writers' rooms, making it difficult to train the next generation of showrunners, said the writer, who declined to give his name.

His concerns mirror those raised by many members of the Writers Guild of America last year when they successfully lobbied for a new contract guaranteeing minimum staffing levels in television writers' rooms. Even with such protections, many members of Hollywood's creative class remain uneasy amid the excitement.