Bollywood's ode to Indian trains





MUMBAI, (IANS) – The summer season in India has brought an increase in travel, for which trains are the preferred mode of transport for most people. As the scorching summer pushes people to leave their homes for vacations in cooler places, the Lok Sabha elections, being held across the country in seven phases, have further increased the number of travelers crossing borders states to exercise their right to vote. While Indian Railways have been an integral part of nation-building and the lives of its citizens, they have also had a major influence on Hindi cinema, serving as an important plot point in many celluloid stories . Here are some Bollywood films in which trains played a central role in the narrative. Saathiya, released in 2002, had the Mumbai locale as an important catalyst for the love story between its two leads. Vivek Oberoi, who made a sensational debut with Company as a gangster, underwent a 180-degree change for his role as a lover in the film, which was a Hindi adaptation of Alai Payuthey directed by Mani Ratnam . Jab We Met is a defining film in Kareena Kapoor Khan's filmography, one that established her as a leading female force in Hindi cinema. The story of Jab We Met cannot be separated from the train where it finds Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor) aimless, only to change his life for good. Who could forget Geet's (Kareena) fascination with the side berth? The two miss the train twice and embark on a journey where they get to know each other better. Baton Baton Mein, directed by Basu Chatterjee, tells the story of an honest and hardworking middle class as they travel through 1970s Bombay. The director set much of the film in the 9:10 a.m. local in which his protagonists were moving. Just like the legendary Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, he also gave the famous scene in Hindi cinema where Raj is on board the train, calling out to Simran one last time as her father holds her hand tightly. That's when Chaudhary Baldev Singh (played by Amrish Puri) changed his mind. As he understands Raj's undying love for Simran, he lets her go with the dialogue, Jaa Simran jaa, jee le apni zindagi. The list would be incomplete without the mention of The Burning Train. The multi-starrer film tells the story of passengers on board a special Super Express train which suffers sabotage. The film has many elements like James Cameron's film Titanic, mainly in terms of the luxury and novelty promised by modes of transportation and a tragedy that leaves passengers jostling in limited physical space. The film was one of the most expensive films of its time considering its production value. The song Chaiya Chaiya deserves a special mention in this list. Although the plot of Dil Se.. has nothing to do with trains, it is the song that has acquired cult status over the years and why not? After all, it features some of the best talents of our cinema including Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Mani Ratnam, Sukhwinder, AR Rahman, Gulzar, Farah Khan and Santosh Sivan. The iconic song was shot on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway line. The narrow gauge railway and geography of Ooty posed a serious logistical challenge for the team, but they ultimately came out brilliant at the other end given how the song and its visuals had aged in the 26 years since its exit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indiawest.com/the-bollywood-ode-to-indian-trains/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos