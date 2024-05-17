



Watch and Embed the All-New Celebrity-Filled Trailer Download key illustrations NEW YORK May 17, 2024 AMC Networks today announced the full slate of dazzling guests for its Emmy-nominated series. Off-script with the Hollywood Reporterfirst Friday, May 24 at 10 p.m. PT/1 a.m. ET exclusively on IFC and streaming on AMC+. New episodes will continue weekly on Fridays. Hosted by an Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Yvonne Orji (Precarious), Off-script with the Hollywood Reporter features five episodes of Emmy contenders, including themed episodes for Comedy Actress, Drama Actor, and Comedy Actor, for which guests have already been announced, as well as recently announced panels for Drama Actress and stand-up. OFF-SCRIPT WITH THE COMPLETE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER RANGE Comedy Actress Friday, May 24 at 10 p.m. PT on IFC and available to stream on AMC+ Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary School » Maya Rudolph, Booty » Kristen Wiig, Royal Palm” Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live Michelle Buteau, Survival of the Thickest » Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5Eva »

Drama Actress Friday, May 31 at 10 p.m. PT on IFC and available to stream on AMC+ Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country Nicole Kidman, expatriates Brie Larson, Chemistry Lessons Anna Sawai, Shgun Sofia Vergara, Griselda Naomi Watts, Feud: Condom Against the Swans

Drama Actor Friday, June 7 at 10 p.m. PT on IFC and available to stream on AMC+ Jon Hamm, Fargo Nicolas Galitzine, Mary and George » Clive Owen, Mr. Spade David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves » Matt Bomer, traveling companions » Callum Turner, Airbenders »

Comedy Actor Friday, June 14 at 10 p.m. PT on IFC and available to stream on AMC+ Théo James, the gentleman Ricky Martin, Royal Palm Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live Kelsey Grammer, Frasier Anthony Mackie, Twisted Metal » John Goodman, The Righteous Gemstones” and The Conners

Get up Friday, June 21 at 10 p.m. PT on IFC and available to stream on AMC+ Mike Birbiglia, The Old Man and the Swimming Pool Alex Edelman, Just for Us Jacqueline Novak, Get on your knees Jenny Slate, Seasoned Professional Taylor Tomlinson, I have it all Ramy Youssef, No more feelings

With conversations moderated by PTH Mikey O'Connell and Lacey Rose, each episode spotlights a dynamic ensemble of actors and dives deep into the pressing issues, creative methodologies and behind-the-scenes stories that define entertainment. The show was filmed on location in the Georgian Room at the Georgian Hotel, the iconic Hollywood hangout in Santa Monica. Off-script with the Hollywood Reporter is produced by Elisabeth D. Rabishaw, executive vice president and publisher of THRJason Rovou, vice president of video production and development THRAnd THR co-editors Maer Roshan and Nekesa Mumbi Moody. About IFC IFC is the birthplace of offbeat and unexpected comedies. Acclaimed series Documentary now!, Brockmire, Sherman Showcase, Baroness von Sketch ShowAnd Year of the Rabbit broadcast alongside fan-favorite films and cult comedy TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and is available on multiple platforms. IFC is always on, slightly off. About AMC+ AMC+ is the company's premium streaming offering featuring a wide range of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited, which offers content such as A discovery of witches, Horror show, And Childhood. The service offers a continually updated library of ad-free content, featuring iconic series from the AMC Networks portfolio, including Mad Men, Halt & Catch Fire, Hell on Wheels, Turn: Washington's Spies, Rectify, Portlandia, Orphan Black and series of The Walking Dead universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing range of original and exclusive series, including London gangs, dark winds, and the first two series in a new universe by Anne Rice, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire And Anne Rices Witches of Mayfair. With new movies released every Friday, AMC+ is the new destination for exclusive movie premieres direct from theaters all year long. AMC+ is available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Spain, as well as in the United States via AMCPlus.com, the AMC+ app and a number of digital and cable partners. About The Hollywood Reporter The Hollywood Journalist (THR) is a leading entertainment media brand, delivering thought-provoking, in-depth reporting, analysis and reviews; unparalleled access; world-class photography and video; and features exclusives in its award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website. The Hollywood Reporter also features prestigious live events, cutting-edge philanthropic, empowerment and diversity initiatives, and hit video series, including the Emmy-nominated Off Script With the Hollywood Reporter. It was named Best Entertainment Publication in the 15th Annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards in December 2022 and Best Entertainment Website in the 16th Annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards in December 2023.

