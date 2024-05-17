Video appears to show Sean Diddy Combs beating singer Cassie in hotel hallway in 2016 – Daily Press

By ANDREW DALTON (AP Entertainment Writer)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Security video released by CNN appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs attacking singer Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, the last of a months-long series of public allegations and revelations of physical and sexual violence at the hands of the hip-hop mogul.

The video broadcast Friday appears to show Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching and kicking the R&B singer who was at the time his protégé and longtime girlfriend. The footage also shows Combs shoving and dragging Cassie and throwing a vase in her direction.

The security camera video, dated March 5, 2016, closely resembles a description of an incident at an InterContinental hotel in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles. described in a November lawsuit filed by Cassiewhose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, who alleged years of sexual abuse and other violence at the hands of Combs.

The lawsuit alleges Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the security video. CNN did not say how it obtained the video, but said it verified where it was filmed by comparing the footage with publicly available footage from the InterContinental Hotel.

Cassie's lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed, but sparked scrutiny of Combs, with several other lawsuits filed in the following months, as well as a federal sex trafficking investigation that led authorities to search the Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami. .

Combs' representatives did not immediately comment on the video, but he has previously denied the allegations in the lawsuits, and his lawyers have said he denies any wrongdoing and will fight to prove his innocence.

“The heartbreaking video only further confirmed Mr. Combs’ disturbing and predatory behavior,” said Douglas Wigdor, a Cassie attorney who has filed other lawsuits against Combs. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light. »

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they were sexually abused unless they come forward publicly as Ventura did.

According to the lawsuit, Combs earlier in the evening became “extremely intoxicated” and punched Ventura, giving him a black eye. After he fell asleep, she tried to leave, the lawsuit says. This is apparently where the video begins. Ventura can be seen heading towards a row of elevators with a packed bag.

Then Combs woke up and began yelling at her, following her down the hallway, according to the suit.

He violently grabs her and pulls her to the ground, kicks her and throws vases at her in the video.

The lawsuit says she managed to escape, but then returned out of fear that she would face greater abuse if she did not. When she returned, hotel staff urged her to return to her apartment, the complaint states. She would run away and hide at a friend's house in Florida.

The lawsuit alleges Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the security video.

It is unlikely that Combs could be criminally charged for this attack. Statutes of limitations for battery in California last from one to three years depending on whether they are charged as misdemeanors or felonies.

The release of the video comes as Combs and his legal team have begun pushing back against allegations that have mounted since November. They recently filed motions to dismiss parts of a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a woman in 1991and dismiss an entire lawsuit alleging that he and two other men raped a 17-year-old girl in 2003. Court documents called both sets of allegations false.

March 25, Homeland Security Investigations search warrants served on Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a sex trafficking investigation. His lawyer called it a “blatant use of force at the military level.” The investigation continues. The combs were not charged.

Combs, a three-time Grammy winner and founder of Bad Boy Records, is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the last three decades. He parlayed his hip-hop success into a larger business empire that includes private label spiritsfashion and a Connected TV. He has had to step aside from some of his professional roles since the allegations began to emerge.

He and Ventura began dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for over a decade.

She rose to prominence with the hit single “Me & U”, which secured the number one spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 2006. The song was the lead single from her only self-titled studio album.

As an actress, she has appeared in several television shows and films, including Fox's “Empire,” “Step Up 2: The Streets” and “Spenser Confidential.”

___

Associated Press Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum, Jr. contributed to this report.