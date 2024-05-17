Entertainment
Rebel Wilson's memoir Rebel Rising details how the Hollywood actress became the 'funny fat girl'
In Rebel Wilson's recently released memoir Rebel Rising, the Hollywood actress recounts her move to Los Angeles and how she found herself sharing an apartment with another aspiring Australian actress, Monique, who she had known previously.
Wilson writes about observing an emaciated Monique, who had moved to Los Angeles a few years earlier, weighing and measuring all of her “healthy” foods on a scale.
“She used to be taller, but I noticed that she had lost a lot of weight now that she was in America,” Wilson writes.
“She was so little now and she obviously wanted to stay that way.”
Wilson later writes that Monique, unable to catch a break in the film industry, quietly left Hollywood after years of trying.
In a town where aspiring actors try their best to be the thinnest version of themselves, Monique wasn't that different from everyone else, that's the message here.
Wilson, for her part, looked at the key element that made her different: being overweight.
When Wilson met with the agency that would represent her, William Morris Endeavor (WME), she didn't shy away from what made her different, she emphasized it.
“I tell agents Stephanie and Kami that I am definitely the new Jonah Hill woman (obviously selling myself). I see the agents looking at me.
“I have experience in stage and television productions, but I'm a big girl and there aren't many of those in Hollywood. Yet I not only act, but also write and produce .”
Wilson writes that the response she receives is: “'Well, we really don't have anyone else like you on our books,' and with that, they agree to represent me. I'm unique. And whoa !Being unique has paid off.”
Wilson then landed scene-stealing roles in the 2011 film Bridesmaids, during which she revealed her bare torso by showing off a “gratuitous tattoo”, and in 2012's Pitch Perfect in which she played Fat Amy.
In a world where everyone strives to be the same, Wilson tapped into what made her unique “being plus size, Australian and multi-featured (actress-writer-producer)” and found great success doing so.
“I used being overweight to my advantage”
While promoting her memoir, Wilson joined former talk show host Oprah Winfrey for a WeightWatchers special.
Wilson told Winfrey that she was encouraged not to lose weight by an agent who implied it would affect her career.
She fired that agent.
“I used being overweight to my advantage,” Wilson told Winfrey.
“I turned to comedy.
“I first wanted to become a serious actress, then I realized that taller girls do really well in comedy.
“And I made millions of dollars playing the fat funny girl and I loved it. I really loved it.”
But it was time for a change.
Wilson's weight loss journey was all about motherhood
In the opening pages of her memoir, Wilson goes to a fertility clinic to freeze her eggs and is faced with the reality that if she wants to have a child, she needs to be a healthier version of herself.
Wilson has since welcomed a daughter via surrogate.
She is candid in her memoir, talking not only about gaining and losing weight, but also about falling in love with a woman, her partner Ramona Agruma; about his childhood; and about making it in Hollywood.
A chapter of the book was redacted for legal reasons, delaying the book's release in Australia and New Zealand.
The book is an inspiring look at what led Wilson to where he is today.
Wilson is vulnerable in his memoir. And it provides insight into the life and journey of an established star, told in a frank and charmingly self-deprecating manner.
The rise of the rebels is available in bookstores and in the form of an ebook and audio book read by the author
