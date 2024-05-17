Tips for Establishing a Daily Meditation Practice | Entertainment

Entertainment
Tips for establishing a daily meditation practice. Research has shown that daily meditation can reduce anxiety, improve health, and strengthen social connections, along with a number of other benefits. . The Associated Press reports that misconceptions, combined with the busy lives people lead, can cause many beginners to give up. . However, experts say overcoming this initial hurdle could mean getting rid of common misconceptions about meditation. . Many people may feel like they are “doing things wrong” or that they are unable to slow down their thoughts and calm their minds. . It's not about stopping the thoughts. The mind generates thoughts in the same way that the body creates enzymes. It's about being able to move beyond thoughts and witness them, meditation teacher Tara Brach, via Associated Press. Tara Brach, who has a doctorate in psychology and has trained more than 7,000 people to become meditation teachers, says there is no one correct way to meditate. The key to meditation is to relax and focus on the present moment. . Distractions are inevitable, and the way to overcome them is to recognize the thought or urge to move and bring your attention back to the present moment. . Remember, there is no time limit for meditation, so even if you can only meditate for a few minutes a day, the key is to establish a daily practice. . AP reports that research suggests that, like exercise, the full benefit of meditation comes from consistent daily practice.
