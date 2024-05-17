Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy puts sleek, redone Neutra home on the market for $34 million





Back to winter 2022, shortly before Ryan Murphy A Cliff May-designed horse ranch in the bucolic Sullivan Canyon pocket of Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood has been put up for sale for nearly double the $7.15 million he paid for the place less than two years ago. Years ago, the prolific TV show creator and real estate investor gave away $29. million to one mid century modern house in the affluent enclave of Bel Air, Los Angeles. Now this renovated property has appeared for sale, dressed to the nines and asking $34 million. The listing, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journalis shared by Aaron Kirman of Christies International Real Estate and Riley Schmidt and Timothy Wollaston of Riley Real Estate. Originally designed in the mid-1950s by pioneering modernist architect Richard Neutra and previously occupied by fashion mogul Tom Ford for approximately two decades, the Brown House was extensively restored and modernized during Murphy's collaborative ownership with a team including designer Trevor Cheney of Seventh House Gallery. The result? A total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in nearly 3,800 square feet spread over two levels with restored terrazzo floors and numerous built-ins, as well as expansive walls of glass providing a seamless indoor/outdoor environment. Learn more about the Robb Report For the right price, Murphy is willing to sell the fashion-forward home furnishings featured in Architectural Summarya collection of antique silverware, a 19th-century Biedermeier table, contemporary artwork and a built-in sofa left by Ford, just for starters. A spacious fireside living room features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to a deck overlooking the city lights and ocean. Perched atop a hill overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club, amid a gated parcel of land spanning just over three-quarters of an acre, the glass, wood and concrete structure is accessible via a ramp which leads to an entrance reinforced by high overhangs. bars. Once inside, a walnut paneled hallway leads to a double-wide living room housing an eye-catching brick fireplace and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors leading out to an expansive terrace. Nearby, a dining room is highlighted by a gray alabaster table that seats eight and a rectangular window resembling a still life. The bay window in the dining room overlooks a garden housing a 19th18th century Italian sculpture of Cupid. Other highlights include an office, media room, main kitchen connected to a secondary catering kitchen below, as well as a sumptuous master bedroom sporting aubergine lacquered walls and a stylish sitting area. Outside, you will find land landscaped by Scott Shrader housing a Romanesque garden reoriented around a 17thA century-old urn fountain and long black-bottom pool flanked by a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse, all offering picturesque city lights and ocean views . A 17th-century stone fountain forms the centerpiece of a gravel patio amid sculpted plantings. The 58-year-old Indiana native first rose to prominence in the early 2000s after creating Pinch/Tuck, which lasted for 100 episodes. Later mega-successes like Joy And American horror story cemented his status as one of the most successful producers of the modern era and led to the inking of his Netflix contract 2018, the largest development deal in television history. On the real estate front, the six-time Emmy winner has bought and sold numerous multimillion-dollar properties from coast to coast over the past few decades, including a Beverly Hills mansion that he transferred to fellow producer David Zander for $16.3 million in 2020 and Laguna Beach Resort which traded hands the following year for $10.6 million. In addition to his $15.5 million primary residence in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles where he lives with his photographer husband David Miller and their three sons, Murphy's extensive real estate portfolio also includes a $24.5 million Axel Vervoordt-designed town in Manhattan's West Village and a waterfront retreat in Provincetown. He also claims a sprawling country estate in New York's Westchester County that he bought from actor Richard Gere for $24.1 million in 2023 and is renovating. Click on here for more photos of Ryan Murphys Bel Air home. Ryan Murphy House in Bel Air Best of Robb Report Register for Robb Report Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/hollywood-producer-ryan-murphy-puts-213000290.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos