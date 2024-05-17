Ross Foley, 30, is currently appearing in the much-loved play New who are about to kick off a series of shows at the Wales Millennium Center in Cardiff.

Written by Tim Rice, New He is probably the most important Welsh person to have ever lived; Aneurin Bevan who created the NHS.

Mr. Foley plays a number of roles in the play alongside Sheen.

When we asked Mr Foley what advice and tips he had received from the Welsh goliath who appeared in theater and film, he said what sets him apart from Sheen is his self-confidence.

Between shows, Michael gave me a wonderful piece of advice, Mr. Foley said.

He's so confident in himself that there isn't an iota of self-doubt – something that paralyzes so many actors.

He said, really believe in yourself. Mean what you say and say what you mean.

Ross Foley was born in Newport and raised in Risca before his mother moved him to Sully with the intention of enrolling her son at Stanwell School in Penarth.

It was at Stanwell that Mr Foley's passion for theater evolved into something he began to pursue seriously, joining the school's legendary drama department.

My theater experience comes from my father, Mr. Foley said. He was always a man of the theater, creating characters and voices for us children.

Then I went to Stanwell School and the drama department there is really huge and supportive. The teaching is excellent.

Mr Foley thanked his Stanwell teachers by buying them tickets to the show which will take place in Cardiff.

Mum Jane Warke is extremely proud of what her son has achieved in his short career.

Of her son, Mrs Warke said: Ross gained a coveted place at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, where he studied for three years.

Since his departure, he has pursued his acting career with an unwavering determination that has never left him, (and) at 30, he envisions a bright future in the world of theater.

Tim Rices Nye with Michael Sheen at the Wales Millennium Center Cardiff



Previously presented at the National Theater in London, New is finally in Wales where he belongs and despite his prestigious acting career, this is said to be Sheens' first appearance on stage in Wales.

Mr Foley says the type of work New that is to say, it can only be properly appreciated on stage.

New is described as being both a biopic and a fantasy drama, Mr. Foley said. There are moments of abstract drama and comedy and plenty of theatricality.

New begins a series of shows at the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, from May 18, with the final show on June 1. Visit the Wales Millennium Center online to find out more.