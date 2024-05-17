IATSE pivots talks with ASA, no agreement yet on Hollywood contract

IATSE has completed its third week of negotiations on the Hollywood Baseline Agreement, but has yet to reach an agreement as it prepares to move on to the Regional Standards Agreement in the next two next weeks.

The union announced the update in a memo to members sent Friday, noting that it would resume negotiations on the Hollywood basic agreement in early June. Insiders with knowledge of the negotiations told TheWrap that while not all key points of the contract have been settled, there is optimism that negotiations are still on track to have a deal reached in June .

We are working to set additional bargaining dates to continue to negotiate the agreement our members deserve, IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said in a statement. The talks continue and we are focused on achieving the goals we have set: improved wages and safer working conditions, consistent funding of our benefit plans, reasonable AI protections and outsourcing and appropriate enhancements to our videotape agreement and cover letters.

Talks for the ASA negotiations are now set to begin on May 20. Existing agreements expire on July 31 and neither party wants an extension.

The Hollywood Basic Agreement covers wages, safety, economic stability, working conditions, subcontracts and other working conditions for 13 IATSE locals that cover below-the-line workers in Los Angeles, while the regional standards agreement covers workers in 23 other locals across the country. . Additionally, Hollywood Basic Crafts joined the IATSE Basic Bargaining Committee for discussions over two days this week.

The stakes are high for both the union and Hollywood as a whole, which has seen a substantial decline in the number of active productions since the end of last year's dual strikes by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA last November. Thousands of IATSE members have struggled to find work after exhausting their financial reserves during the 191-day work stoppage, and some members told TheWrap that they or their colleagues had considered change profession to find financial stability.

The decline in active productions has made AMPTP member studios' contributions to the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plan (MPI) a major topic in IATSE contract negotiations, as the plan expects a deficit of $670 million. After the WGA and SAG-AFTRA successfully negotiated performance-based payout residuals for their members, IATSE is seeking a similar payout residual in addition to the hourly wage contributions that are MPI's primary source of funding.

Artificial intelligence was also a major issue in the negotiations, as this rapidly developing technology has already brought substantial changes to the operation of many production departments under IATSE jurisdiction. The union seeks to protect its members to ensure workers remain at the center of any potential use of AI rather than making them obsolete.

The other recurring problem that can be solved is that of adjustments. During many contract cycles, IATSE has pushed for shorter filming days to allow workers more time to rest, with some members telling TheWrap that they and their colleagues have had instances where they fell asleep on their way home late after filming.

In the last contract negotiated in 2021, IATSE was able to guarantee a minimum 10-hour turnaround for pilots and TV shows during their first season, but studios have been reluctant to extend these minimums to a wider scope because this would lead to longer and more expensive productions. .

Negotiations on the regional standards agreement are currently expected to last until the end of May. Assuming an agreement is reached on both deals, the interim contracts would face scrutiny from IATSE's highly engaged membership. An organization called CREW (Caucus of Rank-and-File Entertainment Workers), circulated a petition Earlier this week, he called on IATSE to provide more transparency on the status of negotiations beyond what was shared in rating updates.

In 2021, the IATSE contract ratification vote was much narrower than expected, with the popular vote on the contract weighing against approval by the narrowest of margins. The contract was approved solely through the IATSE delegate voting system, which gives more weight to locals with higher membership numbers.