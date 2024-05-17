Entertainment
Poetry and cinema merge to form a unique festival atmosphere
Two art forms that continue to resonate on the Westside combined last month in an affair spanning all genres and all generations.
In April, Beyond Baroque in Venice hosted the third Los Angeles International Poetry Film Festival, dedicated to bringing poems to life through the visual medium. Ranging from student films to professional productions, various poems were used as scripts for filmmakers, creating their own short interpretations of the written works, eliciting an enthusiastic response from Beyond Baroque audiences.
A jury selected the winners in the Best Animation, Best Experimental, Best Story and Best Student Film categories, showcasing the international flavor of the festival. The crown for best animation went to Frances Cedric Lyrac for “How to Make a Bird Portrait,” while the crown for best animated film went to Ukrainian Anastasia Kirii for “My Beloved, Grey-Haired.” . The best student film was also an international entry, it was the German Florian Schlotzhauer for “The Carousel”. The United States took home a victory in the Best Story category, with Lourdes Figueroa and Peggy Peralta winning for “Las Marimacha Fragments.”
The festival's founding director, Lynn Holley, said that when applications start pouring in from around the world, “that's when you know there's a film festival.” Holley added that some films were based on classic poems, while others took ideals from poems as the basis for a film. The mix of cinematic abilities and poetry interpretation made choosing the winners a pickle for Holley and the other judges.
“After participating in other film festivals and judging very large film festivals in the country, (poetry film) actually becomes more complicated than most other disciplines of filmmaking or poetry writing,” he said. Holley said. “It's a challenge sometimes, (sometimes) the poem is great (but) the movies aren't so great, (or the) poem is weak but we like the movie looking at the entries, (we try) to find that good middle ground, and it’s difficult.”
A veteran of the film festival ecosystem, Holley decided to launch the poetry-focused festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, initially planning them online-only before finding Beyond Baroque as a partner venue. Working through the Film Freeway platform to select films each year, Holley wanted to focus on the “environment” around which the film is screened, but ultimately made way for a multitude of international submissions.
Selecting just over 30 of the 100 films submitted in 2024, Holley feels the right films were selected for the competition, including the favorite animation category.
“I think it's the child in all of us, there's something about (animation) that we're all connected to,” she said.
The day before the festival, Beyond Baroque hosted a special screening of “Life is a Saxophone,” a documentary capturing the life of legendary poet Kamau Daood and his 1984 live concert at the Watts Towers Arts Center. Screened for the film's 40th anniversary, the evening included a panel discussion featuring musician Roberto Miguel Miranda and artist Gale Fulton Ross.
“It was very organic because it came from the area, it was actually perfect for this (kickoff), it was important and highlighted a well-respected individual,” Holley said.
Holley added that poetry itself continues to be part of the social fabric of the Westside because it is a “classic literary tool” that is “a wonderful way to think about using words succinctly to get a picture “. She highlighted the impact of Amanda Gorman, a former Beyond Baroque alumna, and her poetry reading at President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration as an example of the power of art forms.
“Everyone heard it and understood it, and it was way better than (when) someone (goes) up there and just reads something or (gives lectures),” Holley said.
For more information about the festival and how to submit a film for the 2025 event, visitpoetryfilmfestival.org.
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://smdp.com/2024/05/17/poetry-film-merge-to-form-unique-festival-atmosphere/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping sees bright future for China-Russia strategic ties as Putin concludes Beijing visit
- Poetry and cinema merge to form a unique festival atmosphere
- The Edmonton Oilers lose 3-2 in game 5 and are eliminated on Saturday
- How to profit from the Dolly Parton deal
- A leader who turns ideas into action
- Earthquake! 2.4 18 km west of West Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Jokowi, David Hurley discuss efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties
- IATSE pivots talks with ASA, no agreement yet on Hollywood contract
- ChatGPT allows users to upload directly from Google Drive and OneDrive
- The second top cyber leader this week will leave federal service
- What to remember from day 18 of Trump's secret trial
- Israel-Hamas War: Aid to Gaza passes through a new pier built by the United States. Challenges remain