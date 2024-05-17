Poetry and cinema merge to form a unique festival atmosphere

Two art forms that continue to resonate on the Westside combined last month in an affair spanning all genres and all generations.

In April, Beyond Baroque in Venice hosted the third Los Angeles International Poetry Film Festival, dedicated to bringing poems to life through the visual medium. Ranging from student films to professional productions, various poems were used as scripts for filmmakers, creating their own short interpretations of the written works, eliciting an enthusiastic response from Beyond Baroque audiences.

A jury selected the winners in the Best Animation, Best Experimental, Best Story and Best Student Film categories, showcasing the international flavor of the festival. The crown for best animation went to Frances Cedric Lyrac for “How to Make a Bird Portrait,” while the crown for best animated film went to Ukrainian Anastasia Kirii for “My Beloved, Grey-Haired.” . The best student film was also an international entry, it was the German Florian Schlotzhauer for “The Carousel”. The United States took home a victory in the Best Story category, with Lourdes Figueroa and Peggy Peralta winning for “Las Marimacha Fragments.”

The festival's founding director, Lynn Holley, said that when applications start pouring in from around the world, “that's when you know there's a film festival.” Holley added that some films were based on classic poems, while others took ideals from poems as the basis for a film. The mix of cinematic abilities and poetry interpretation made choosing the winners a pickle for Holley and the other judges.

“After participating in other film festivals and judging very large film festivals in the country, (poetry film) actually becomes more complicated than most other disciplines of filmmaking or poetry writing,” he said. Holley said. “It's a challenge sometimes, (sometimes) the poem is great (but) the movies aren't so great, (or the) poem is weak but we like the movie looking at the entries, (we try) to find that good middle ground, and it’s difficult.”

A veteran of the film festival ecosystem, Holley decided to launch the poetry-focused festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, initially planning them online-only before finding Beyond Baroque as a partner venue. Working through the Film Freeway platform to select films each year, Holley wanted to focus on the “environment” around which the film is screened, but ultimately made way for a multitude of international submissions.

Selecting just over 30 of the 100 films submitted in 2024, Holley feels the right films were selected for the competition, including the favorite animation category.

“I think it's the child in all of us, there's something about (animation) that we're all connected to,” she said.

The day before the festival, Beyond Baroque hosted a special screening of “Life is a Saxophone,” a documentary capturing the life of legendary poet Kamau Daood and his 1984 live concert at the Watts Towers Arts Center. Screened for the film's 40th anniversary, the evening included a panel discussion featuring musician Roberto Miguel Miranda and artist Gale Fulton Ross.

“It was very organic because it came from the area, it was actually perfect for this (kickoff), it was important and highlighted a well-respected individual,” Holley said.

Holley added that poetry itself continues to be part of the social fabric of the Westside because it is a “classic literary tool” that is “a wonderful way to think about using words succinctly to get a picture “. She highlighted the impact of Amanda Gorman, a former Beyond Baroque alumna, and her poetry reading at President Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration as an example of the power of art forms.

“Everyone heard it and understood it, and it was way better than (when) someone (goes) up there and just reads something or (gives lectures),” Holley said.

For more information about the festival and how to submit a film for the 2025 event, visitpoetryfilmfestival.org.

[email protected]

