Family: 15-year-old boy taken off life support after being shot by uncle who committed suicide in Hollywood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – A 15-year-old boy was taken off life support the next day, police said. He was shot by his uncle, who also shot his 21-year-old nephew before killing himself in a Hollywood neighborhood. . Alex Wierzba was brain dead and on life support, according to a GoFundMe account set up by his school. Her grandmother made the decision to withdraw this support on Friday. One, I think he'll be fine, the other one is, I think he's brain dead, said Rubin Olivares, a friend of Wierzba. Family members said Alex and his brother, Richie Wierzba, 21, were both shot and killed Thursday by their uncle, Tony Wierzba. Tony then turned the gun on himself, police said. Richie is expected to recover, but the family remains stunned. He was a great guy, just under a lot of pressure, a lot of stress, said Eddie Bruns, a friend of Wierzba's. According to the family, Tony is raising the sons of his deceased brother, who was murdered 14 years ago. We are in shock, we really don't know how to feel, said Tara Wierzba. He is [Alex] is fighting for his life right now, his condition critical and tests to determine if there will be any brain activity. For now, things aren't looking good. Alex is a student at the AEF school in Davie, where his brother graduated a few years ago. The school created the GoFundMe account to help the family deal with future financial difficulties. Neighbors said Tony took care of the boys and his mother. He just stays home and watches TV, takes care of the kids, cleans the house, takes care of his mother, Olivares said. These neighbors and family can't imagine what led to Thursday's violence. Never in a million years would we have thought he would do what he did, it's unforgivable, Tara said. I can't explain what we're going through right now and we don't have the answers. If we did, we'd like to ask why ourselves. If you would like to make a donation to the family, click here. Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsvn.com/news/local/broward/family-15-year-old-boy-taken-off-life-support-after-being-shot-by-uncle-who-fatally-shot-self-in-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos