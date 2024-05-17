Annual rich list says Paul McCartney is Britain's first billionaire musician





LONDON (AP) Paul McCartney is a billionaire Beatles. According to figures released on Friday, the former Fab Four member is the first British musician to be worth 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion). The annual Sunday Times Rich List calculated that the wealth of the 81-year-old musician and his wife, Nancy Shevell, had increased by £50 million since last year thanks to McCartney's Got Back 2023 tour, at the increasing value of her catalog and Beyoncé's cover of The Beatles Blackbird on her album Cowboy Carter. One last Beatles song, From time to time, was also released in November and topped the music charts in the US, UK and other countries. Surviving Beatles McCartney and Ringo Starr completed a demo recorded in 1977 by the late John Lennon, adding guitar from George Harrison, who died in 2001. The newspaper estimates that £50 million of the couple's wealth is owed to Shevell, daughter of the late American trucking magnate Mike Shevell. McCartney ranked 165th overall on newspapers' respected and widely read list of the 350 richest people in the United Kingdom. First place went to Gopi Hinduja and his family, owners of the banking, media and entertainment conglomerate Hinduja Group and whose fortune is estimated at £37 billion. Other entertainment figures on the list include Harry Potter author JK Rowling, whose fortune is estimated at £945 million, and singer Elton John, estimated to be worth £470 million. King Charles III ranked 258th with an estimated wealth of £610 million. The king's fortune included the large inherited private estates of Sandringham in England and Balmoral in Scotland. The total does not include items held in trust by the monarch for the nation, such as the crown jewels. Source: job

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyjournal.net/2024/05/17/an-annual-rich-list-says-paul-mccartney-is-britains-first-billionaire-musician/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos