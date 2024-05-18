Consider this from NPRExBulletin

Entertainment
Hollywood depictions have long helped inform American understanding of the Vietnam War, whether portraying traumatized Vietnam War veterans. THE Deer Hunter play a nasty war in the jungle Section or document Captain Willard's journey upriver to confront Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse now.
But there was usually one thing missing from these stories about the Vietnam War: the Vietnamese perspective.
For Vietnamese Americans, like author Viet Thanh Nguyen, the experience of seeing war films like Apocalypse now as a child led him to feel confused about his own heritage, sharing in an interview with Fresh air:
“I didn’t know who I was supposed to identify with – the Americans who were killing, or the Vietnamese who were dying and couldn’t speak?” » said Nguyên.
“And that moment has never left me as the symbolic moment of my understanding that this was our place in an American war, that the Vietnam War was an American war from the American point of view and that ultimately I would have to do something about it.”
Tell another story
Nguyen did something, his first novel, winner of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize, was The sympathizerand centered on a Vietnamese double agent embedded in a South Vietnamese community in the United States while spying for the communist north.
But a novel, even a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, can only reach a limited number of people, as Nguyen suggests in his Fresh air interview saying:
“Hollywood produces epic $200 million or $500 million blockbusters that will totally destroy my book.”
Now, Nguyen's novel has been adapted into a new HBO series, named after the book. Can this show change the course of a singular story?
Youtube
A new type of representation
Daniel Chin is an editor for The ring and revised the show for the site. In this reviewhe says The sympathizer confronts Hollywood's history of the Vietnam War in an unprecedented way.
The show is set shortly after the fall of Saigon in 1975 and follows the protagonist, known only as “The Captain”.
Chin says even centering a Vietnamese character sets the series apart. But the depth of his character builds the series even more.
“He's a set of contradictions himself, where he's a North Vietnamese double agent and he's part of the communist movement,” Chin said in an interview with NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben.
“But there is this beautiful line in the first episode where he admits to his friend, also a communist man, that he is fascinated and repelled by America. And his friend tells him that this is what it means to love America. “America. And so we really get to see him struggle with this inner turmoil as the series goes on.”
According to Chin, there are other touches that allow the series to subvert long-standing tropes in media about the Vietnam War, such as the fact that Robert Downey Jr. plays four distinct roles in the series.
“It's a pretty funny commentary on how, once again, Asian actors are interchangeable in Hollywood, where it doesn't matter where they're from as long as they're Asian.”
Listen to the full episode by pressing the play button at the top of the screen to get the full picture of this new perspective on the Vietnam War.
This episode was produced by Marc Rivers. It was edited by Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.
