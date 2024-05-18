A video appears to show Sean Diddy Combs beating singer Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class="">

By ANDREW DALTON | AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES security video released by CNN appears to show Sean Diddy Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

The video broadcast Friday appears to show Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching and kicking the R&B singer who was at the time his protégé and longtime girlfriend. The footage also shows the music mogul shoving and dragging Cassie and throwing a vase in her direction.

The video, dated March 5, 2016, closely resembles a description of an incident at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. described in a November lawsuit filed by Cassiewhose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, who alleged years of sexual abuse and other violence at the hands of Combs.

The lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed, but sparked intense scrutiny of Combs, with several other lawsuits filed in the following months, as well as a federal sex trafficking investigation that led authorities to raid mansions of Combs in Los Angeles and Miami.

Combs' representatives did not immediately comment on the video, but he has previously denied the allegations in the lawsuits, and his lawyers have said he denies any wrongdoing.

CNN did not say how it obtained the video, but said it verified where it was filmed by comparing the footage with publicly available footage from the InterContinental Hotel.

The heartbreaking video only further confirmed Mr. Combs' disturbing and predatory behavior, said Douglas Wigdor, a Cassie lawyer who has filed other lawsuits against Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they were sexually abused unless they come forward publicly as Ventura did.

Associated Press Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum, Jr. contributed to this report.