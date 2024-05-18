Celebrities Call for Kevin Spacey's Return to Hollywood Following New Allegations

Many high-profile public figures have recently advocated for Kevin Spacey's return to the film industry.

Liam Neeson, Sharon Stone, F. Murray Abraham and Stephen Fry have all spoken out in support of the former “House of Cards” actor, who has faced a series of sexual assault allegations made by numerous men. In 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, actor and Broadway performer Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed that Spacey assaulted him at a party in his New York apartment in 1986, when Rapp had not only 14 years old. Spacey then took to He also used the post as an opportunity to officially and publicly come out as gay, a move that was harshly condemned by many inside and outside of the LGBTQ+ community.

Rapp's claims gave rise to more than a dozen subsequent allegations, culminating in Spacey being charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. In July 2023, a British jury found that he was not guilty of the assaults, which Spacey's accusers said took place between 2001 and 2013. The two-time Oscar winner was also involved in a trial for sexual violence of 40 million dollars with Rapp, for which a New York jury on Spacey's side, determining he was not guilty in October 2022.

NOW, speaking to the Telegraph, Many stars have defended the “American Beauty” actor, pleading for his reinstatement in Hollywood.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him. Kevin is a good man and a man of character,” Neeson told the outlet: by Entertainment Weekly. “He is sensitive, articulate and non-judgmental, with a wonderful sense of humor. He is also one of our finest performers in theater and on camera. Personally, our industry needs him and we miss him greatly.

Stone said she “can’t wait to see Kevin back at work,” adding that “he’s a genius.” He is so stylish and fun, generous to a fault, and knows more about our business than most of us ever will.

“It's terrible that they blame him for not being able to reconcile with him because they used him and to negotiate with themselves because they didn't understand their secret agendas,” he said. -she continued.

Stars' vocal support for Spacey follows the revelation of new allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct in “Spacey unmasked”, a two-part documentary from the British network Channel 4 broadcast in the United States on Max on May 13. According to Vautour, The documentary includes the following statement from Spacey: “I have consistently denied – and now successfully defended – numerous allegations made in the United States and the United Kingdom, both criminal and civil, and each time I have been able to found evidence disproving the allegations and was believed by a jury of my peers.

On May 2, Spacey wrote on X/Twitter that he had “repeatedly requested that @Canal4 Please allow me more than 7 days to respond to the allegations against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient detail to investigate these matters. Channel 4 refused on the grounds that it believes that requesting a response within 7 days to new anonymised and non-specific allegations is a “fair opportunity” for me to refute any allegations made against me.

“I'm not going to stand idly by and allow myself to be attacked by a dying network's one-sided 'documentary' about me in its desperate bid for ratings,” Spacey continued. “There is an appropriate channel to address the allegations against me and it is not Channel 4. Whenever I have been given time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have not been investigated and I was exonerated.”

Fry, in his statement to the Telegraph, criticized 'Spacey Unmasked' for attempting to 'bracket' [Spacey] with people like Harvey Weinstein” and “to continue to harass and stalk him, to dedicate an entire documentary to accusations that simply do not amount to crimes…” . . How can this be considered proportionate and justified? »

“Surely it is wrong to continue to tarnish a reputation based on claims and rhetoric rather than evidence and evidence? » asked Fry. “Unless I'm missing something, I think he paid the price.”

Abraham, who Entertainment Weekly reported was accused of sexual misconduct on the set of “Mythic Quest,” said, “I vouch for him. [Spacey] unequivocal. Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly acknowledged his responsibility for certain behaviors, unlike so many others? He is a good man, I stand with him and let he who is without sin cast the first stone.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo for a NewsNation interview on Thursday, Spacey said he was “extremely happy that my friends stood up for me last day, but frankly, they've been standing up for me for a long, long time.” ” as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor added that he is “so much happier today, living a more authentic and open life.”

“Now I want to prove that I am a man of great character,” Spacey said. “I can’t wait to be able to prove to people the merit of who I am as a human being.” »

Spacey also told Cuomo that while he accepted “responsibility,” he would not be “accountable for things that I didn't do or that were exaggerated or greatly altered.”

“I was very lucky to have all the people who stepped up, and I know there will be more soon,” Spacey said. “But there are also people I have spoken to who love me, who believe in me. They stayed with me privately. . . but they are afraid to get up. And I was very lucky that people were honest with me about it. And I think it's a shame that we've come to a society where people are afraid to say what they believe and what they feel because they're afraid of being canceled as well.