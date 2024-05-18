Entertainment
Mad Max: Fury Road is a must-see
This review is very special to me. In 2015, my grandfather had just been diagnosed with dementia. I didn't want to believe it. We used to go to the store to get “his groceries”, mostly snacks that mom didn't want him to have. Haha. We did some typical shopping and as I parked the car he pulled up in his buggy and said, “Are you ready to go shopping?” It broke my heart. We went to lunch afterwards because I didn't want the day to end and I asked him if he wanted to go see a movie. We had gone there from time to time growing up, but this would be the start of our “Man-Dates”. I looked at the movie schedules and noticed “Mad Max: Fury Road” in 3D as the next available schedule. We left. We had a blast! That being said, the sequel/prequel “Furiousa” is coming next week. I thought it would be a good time to see our friend Max again.
A quick recap of the saga.
If you're a fan of the post-apocalyptic genre, you've probably heard of Mad Max. The original film, released in 1979 and directed by George Miller, introduced audiences to a dystopian world filled with anarchy and high-octane car chases. Starring Mel Gibson in the title role, the film was a low-budget phenomenon that gained a cult following. This was followed by “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior” in 1981, which expanded the universe and set new standards for action cinema with its intense car chases and dark vision of the future. The trilogy concluded with “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” in 1985, offering a mix of post-apocalyptic action and deeper world-building. Fast forward to 2015, and George Miller returns to the wasteland with “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a reimagining that brings a new, visceral energy to the franchise. With Miller at the helm and an all-star cast, this film had all the ingredients for an explosive comeback…but would the execution deliver?
On the film.
“Mad Max: Fury Road” plunges us into the desolate world of the Wasteland, where Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) is captured by the tyrannical warlord Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) and forced into servitude. Max's path crosses with that of Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), a rebel warrior seeking redemption as she leads a daring escape to free Joe's prized breeders, including the determined Splendid Angharad (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley). and the ingenious Toast the Knowing (Zoë Kravitz).
Max, haunted by his past and motivated by survival, joins forces with Furiosa in a relentless pursuit across the desert. While hunted by Immortan Joe's ruthless army, including fervent War Boy Nux (Nicholas Hoult), Max and Furiosa must navigate dangerous terrain and their own inner demons.
The film explores themes of survival, redemption and the fight for freedom as the characters push their physical and emotional limits. With allies like the intrepid breeders and adversaries like the monstrous Rictus Erectus (Nathan Jones), the journey is perilous and relentless.
“Mad Max: Fury Road” captivates with its breathtaking action sequences and stunning practical effects, capturing the raw intensity of high-speed chases and the brutal beauty of the post-apocalyptic landscape. From towering sandstorms to chaotic vehicular combat, each frame is a masterclass in visual storytelling. Cinematographer John Seale's work is nothing short of spectacular, using stark contrasts and vibrant colors to showcase the desolation and fleeting glimpses of hope in the Wasteland. The use of wide-angle shots and kinetic camera movements immerse the audience in frenetic action, making every chase and explosion immediate and visceral.
Don't let the runtime scare you. While “Mad Max: Fury Road” offers a relentless and exhilarating experience, its two-hour runtime is packed with non-stop action that may leave some viewers breathless. However, for fans of adrenaline-filled cinema and masterful direction, the film's relentless pace and unforgettable visuals make it must-watch.
Overall, “Mad Max: Fury Road” is a high-octane masterpiece that redefines the action genre. With its visceral storytelling, spectacular visuals and powerful performances, it's a triumphant return to the Wasteland that will leave audiences speechless.
I can still imagine my Papaw trying to capture different things happening to us in 3D and we are both laughing at the non-stop action. This is a film that I HIGHLY encourage you to go see. Both leads shine here, and I really hope “Furiousa” is as good as “Fury Road”. 5 out of 5 stars
