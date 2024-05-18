Service clubs award scholarships – Macomb Daily

The Warren Lions Club held its third annual Matt Luck Music Scholarship Dinner and awarded grants to two musicians from the Fitzgerald High School band.

“This award is given annually in memory of Matt Luck, owner of Luck's Music Company,” said Frank Vogt. “The dinner took place at Simple Palate restaurant. Alexa Barba and Zanaya Thomas both received a Warren Lions check for $2,500 from Adam Luck, Matt's son. They were nominated by their music teacher Katrina O'Higgins.

“Matt Luck was a member of the Warren Lions for about 40 years,” Vogt said of Luck, who died a few years ago. “We let the music teacher choose the two students. Both plan to be in a band in college, but I don't think they'll necessarily major in music. We just want to do everything we can to help them get into college, whatever field they choose.

The club raises funds primarily through the Warren City Fair. In addition to scholarships, the club supports the Bear Lake Lions Youth Camp for the Visually Impaired in Lapeer and the Penrickton Center for Blind Children in Taylor. The club provides money for eye exams and glasses to local residents in need. There will be free eye health screening for very young children at the fair June 12-17 at Halmich Park, 3001 E. 13 Mile Road, Warren.

Vietnam veterans donate $250,000 to foundation

A scholarship fund for descendants of Vietnam veterans recently grew by $250,000 when Detroit-based Chapter 9 of the Vietnam Veterans of America made a donation to the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan .

This brings VVA’s total Chapter 9 contributions to $1 million for scholarships. The endowment is managed by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

“Our chapter is proud to continue to support the families of those who have served and, with the additional funds, provide more people with access to higher education,” said VVA Chapter 9 President, Paul Palazzolo, a Clinton Township resident.

Since the creation of the fund in 2019, 16 scholarships have been awarded. The scholarships are intended for post-secondary students aged 16 to 30 who are the natural or adopted lineal descendant of an eligible Vietnam veteran.

Priority is given to descendants of Vietnam veterans who were or have been VVA Chapter 9 members in good standing for at least five years. An exit document or other document for the veteran is required, and academic performance and the family's ability to pay for higher education are taken into account.

“Since opening this fund just a few years ago, the organization has awarded nearly $50,000 in scholarships, and the fund will continue to grow and offer scholarships in perpetuity,” said the CEO and foundation president, Richard L. DeVore.

To learn more about the scholarship, visit cfsem.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Vietnam-Veterans-Scholarship-Overview.pdf To find out how to apply, visit cfsem.org/scholarships/scholarship-application. Or call the foundation at 313-961-6675.

Scholarships can be used to cover tuition and fees, books and supplies, and room and board costs. For students attending a trade school, tools and other similar items are eligible expenses. For more information on VVA, Chapter 9, see vva9.org

Kiwanis Club donates to Key Club students

Seventeen Chippewa Valley students from key high school clubs shared $28,500 in scholarships from the Clinton Township Kiwanis Club. Key Clubs are student-led organizations sponsored by the Clinton Township Kiwanis whose goal is to encourage leadership through service to others.

“These students have demonstrated hard work and academic success in the classroom as well as a commitment to service, helping those less fortunate in the Clinton Township community,” said John Gallagher, club president Kiwanis of Clinton Township. “Our Kiwanis Club has raised funds throughout the year through events such as our annual wild game dinner, annual golf outing, charity poker, gourmet nut sales and other member activities . »

Chippewa Valley High School's graduating scholars include Melina Elias and Faith Therssen (Oakland University), Tania Tobia (University of Detroit Mercy), Mansi Patel (Boston University) and Savannah Klein (University of Pennsylvania.)

The Dakota High School recipients are McKenna Koneval and Mario Quaglia (Michigan State University), Johanna Tilman and Madison Gallic (Grand Valley State University), Joseph Tocco (University of Florida), Eemi Toma (Detroit Mercy University) and Marcello Redwick (Southeastern ). Michigan Construction Academy.)

Macomb International Academy graduates include fellows Emma Elias and Adiva Islam (University of Michigan), Andereh Toma (Oakland University) and Lisa Chiu and Celine Truing who are undecided on their college selection.

Scholarship money comes from the Clinton Township Kiwanis Club Foundation. The club counts 51 men, women and business professionals among its members.

Each year they raise over $100,000 to support various community service projects, including a food drive that provides food baskets and Thanksgiving gift cards to over 300 families in need and food pantries local.

They support the Clinton Township Challenger baseball program and an inclusive playground to help children with disabilities; and providing a variety of other charitable assistance to families in need, as well as services to citizens with disabilities.

Contact club president John Gallagher at 586-634-4579 for more information.

Remembering the Late President of Baker College

Don Torline, late president of Baker College, loved his students and frequently engaged in conversations with them, always striving to find them jobs. His Mount Clemens Rotary Club and his family could think of no better way to honor him after his death from brain cancer than by providing him with scholarships.

“Again this year we are offering two $2,000 scholarships in memory of Don Torline, past president of our club,” said Tom Davies. Davies has been a member of the club for 52 years and is the club's foundation chairman.

Macomb County residents can apply for a scholarship for any college degree program or certified professional program. Applicants are judged on their achievements, dedication, volunteer activities and financial need. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on June 15. Contact Scott Chabot at [email protected] or 586-306-2079. Decisions will be made by Aug. 16 and fellows will be honored at a luncheon at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 22 in Clinton Township.

Rotarians consider Torline a compassionate humanitarian, gifted leader and dedicated volunteer. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was able to attend college thanks to the GI Bill.

Send news of service clubs and veterans organizations to Linda May at [email protected] or call landline 586-791-8116.