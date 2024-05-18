Zoe Mafia Family gang member caught selling fentanyl and cocaine in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. A male police officer identified as a Zoe Mafia gang member was involved in cocaine use for about a decade in Broward County. A detective recently reported that he added fentanyl to his transactions. Detectives arrested Tedrick Lewis on cocaine-related charges when he was 18, 19 and 20 years old, according to state records. By age 22, he had eight felony convictions, including one for gun possession. Records show the Florida Department of Corrections released Lewis from state prison a little more than a month after he celebrated his 24th birthday as a minimum-custody inmate. On Friday, Lewis, 26, was at the Fort Lauderdale Main Jail after officers received a tip that he was a drug dealer known as Gucci who operated out of Hollywood, records show. Broward County Circuit Judge Hunter Davis signed an arrest warrant Tuesday directing Broward Sheriff's Office deputies to hold Lewis without bail since Wednesday. An undercover Hollywood detective said he paid cash when purchasing cocaine and fentanyl from Lewis during meetings in April and May near his home in the Royal Ponciana neighborhood. The detective reported that Lewis sold 0.2 grams of fentanyl in a small foil-wrapped package on April 23; 0.8 grams of cocaine in a bag on April 26; 0.8 grams of cocaine on May 1 and one gram of cocaine on May 8. Detectives later reported finding approximately 68.5 grams of cocaine, 3.4 grams of fentanyl, as well as a scale and baggies in Lewis' home near Johnson Street and North Federal Highway. Because Lewis allegedly used his cell phone to arrange drug transactions, he faced a charge of illegal use of a two-way communications device, a third-degree felony. Because Lewis was hiding in a neighbor's apartment before police arrested him, he faces charges of false imprisonment, burglary of an occupied dwelling and resisting arrest. Lewis also faces charges of trafficking 28 grams or more, but less than 200 grams, of cocaine; possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver fentanyl; possession of MDMA; possession of firearms or ammunition by a convicted felon; sell fentanyl; and selling cocaine. A judge set Lewis' bail at $185,500, and he was awaiting a hearing to demonstrate that his bail would not come from profits from his alleged crimes.

