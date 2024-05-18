“Suspect arrested in New York attack on actor Steve Buscemi”. Here's what we know.





NEW YORK — More than a week after the actor Steve Buscemi got punched In a seemingly random attack in New York, police arrested a suspect in connection with the case on Friday. Clifton Williams, 50, wanted by police since at least Mondaywas charged with second-degree assault after being taken into custody for questioning Friday afternoon. Buscemi, known for his starring role in “Boardwalk Empire,” was attacked on May 8 while walking the Lower East Side of Manhattan. Exclusive video obtained by CBS New York showed the 66-year-old actor walking south on Third Avenue and looking up to wave at someone before crossing the street. A man then punched Buscemi moments later, police said. Additional video showed the same man appearing to talk to himself as he walked north on Third Avenue, moments before the unprovoked attack. Buscemi, a Brooklyn native and former FDNY firefighter, was transported to Bellevue Hospital for bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. He was released, but refused any on-camera interviews days later. NYPD investigating more assaults in 2024 On Monday, the New York Police Department said the criminal assaults in New York were up 15% since the start of the yearand misdemeanor assaults had increased by about 7 percent. “We're seeing an uptick, and of course it scares us all, but that doesn't mean it's a trend that's going to continue,” said former New York Police Commissioner Rich Esposito , at CBS New York. In March, actor Michael Stuhlbarg, Buscemi's co-star in “Boardwalk Empire,” was attacked randomly running around the Upper East Side. Actor Rick Moranis was attacked randomly on the Upper West Side in 2020. More from CBS News Marc Prussin Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers news, sports, politics and trends in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for CBSNewYork.com. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

